As Ameren (AEE) Shares Rose, Virtu Financial Lifted Position; As Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Rose, Barrett Asset Management Raised Holding by $6.08 Million

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 88.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 3,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,277 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96 million, up from 3,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – Rising Biosciences Announces Official Sales and Distribution of its RSB0238 Clinical Strength Peptide Complex on Amazon®; 15/05/2018 – HIGHFIELDS EXITED AMZN, DWDP, NVDA, GS, KR IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been arguing over the post office’s cost structure through public filings with the Postal Regulatory Commission, the federal arm in charge of setting prices for the Postal Service; 17/05/2018 – YouTube to launch music streaming service next week; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India lays off 60 employees, more may follow – Economic Times; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Can Amazon cut insurers out of primary care?; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SHUTTING DOWN VENDOR EXPRESS: CNBC; 10/04/2018 – NFLX, $VOD.GB, BELFB and 1 more: Amazon to partner with mobile operators to grow media services worldwide; 05/04/2018 – JPM Chief Dimon Further Details Health-care Joint Venture With Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 335.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 11,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,403 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 3,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $76.45. About 532,436 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 30.27% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 13/03/2018 – Correct: Ameren Names Retired Con Edison President Craig Ivey to Board; 21/05/2018 – Ameren Unit to Acquire, After Construction, a 400-Megawatt Wind Farm in Northeast Missouri; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – GUIDANCE RANGE FOR 2018 AFFIRMED AT $2.95 TO $3.15 PER DILUTED SHARE; 21/05/2018 – Ameren Missouri Planning Largest Wind Farm in the State; 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Received Offering Proceeds of About $426.8 Million, Before Expenses; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP AEE.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.95 TO $3.15; 02/05/2018 – Ameren receives top diversity ranking from DiversityInc for fourth consecutive year; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Backs 2018 View of EPS $2.95-EPS $3.15; 09/04/2018 – Ameren at UBS Chicago Utility Mini Conference Tomorrow

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In C (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,290 shares to 254,812 shares, valued at $40.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,200 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prns Mgmt has 411 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Horrell Cap Mngmt accumulated 43 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Wagner Bowman Mgmt reported 0.39% stake. Northwest Inv Counselors Ltd Liability owns 0.26% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 384 shares. Accuvest Advisors has invested 0.73% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Country Club Tru Commerce Na owns 1,048 shares. Moreover, Hwg Holdg Ltd Partnership has 5.92% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,330 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 3,091 shares. American Century Companies Inc holds 2.93% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1.62 million shares. Magellan Asset Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ar Asset holds 376 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 3.29% or 805,718 shares in its portfolio. Hardman Johnston Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.78% or 9,989 shares in its portfolio. Parsec Financial Mngmt holds 0.18% or 1,598 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Street Nc accumulated 11,305 shares or 2.8% of the stock.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ITOT, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Had to Buy Amazon – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, LEN – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Crypto News: Twitch Enables Bitcoin Payments, Goldman Sachs Might Launch a Digital Token – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Itâ€™s Not Yet Time to Cash In On JD.com Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aberdeen Std Platinum Etf Tr by 50,508 shares to 47,965 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Direxion Shs Etf Tr (SPXL) by 39,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,682 shares, and cut its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

More notable recent Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ameren Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Fastenal Company (FAST) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “2019 Ameren Accelerator seeks energy-focused startups to develop smart community technologies and clean energy solutions – PRNewswire” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Dow Jones Plunges on Monday – GuruFocus.com” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ameren Missouri requests rate decrease for customers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.