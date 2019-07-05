As Ameren (AEE) Shares Rose, Holder Aurora Investment Counsel Has Lowered Stake; Gfs Advisors Has Raised Position in Nvidia (NVDA) by $1.69 Million as Stock Value Rose

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Ameren Corporation (AEE) by 21.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 5,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,774 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, down from 26,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Ameren Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $75.84. About 208,021 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 30.27% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 23/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – ATXI EXPECTS TO INVEST $250 MLN IN MARK TWAIN TRANSMISSION PROJECT; 08/05/2018 – Ameren Microgrid Earns PEER Gold Certification for Advancing Resilient, Reliable and Sustainable Power Systems; 04/05/2018 – Ameren at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 02/05/2018 – Ameren receives top diversity ranking from DiversityInc for fourth consecutive year; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP AEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – ATXI breaks ground on the Mark Twain Transmission Project; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q EPS 62C, EST. 58C; 27/03/2018 – Ameren Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 306.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 9,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,515 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, up from 3,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $158.94. About 4.34M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500.

Analysts await Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 14.43% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AEE’s profit will be $202.19M for 22.84 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Ameren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79 million and $337.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 30,400 shares to 4,247 shares, valued at $484,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS) by 6,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,951 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).