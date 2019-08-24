As Ameren (AEE) Share Price Rose, Holder Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Decreased Its Position by $20.81 Million; As Boeing Co Com (BA) Share Price Declined, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Upped Position

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Ameren Corporation (AEE) by 16.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 285,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 1.40 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.19M, down from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Ameren Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $75.33. About 1.69M shares traded or 17.26% up from the average. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Missouri PSC: PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Ameren Missouri Electric Fuel and Purchased Power Adjustment Charge Cases; 16/05/2018 – Ameren Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q OPER REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.55B (2 EST.); 14/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2028; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Received Offering Proceeds of About $426.8 Million, Before Expenses; 21/05/2018 – AMEREN – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE, AFTER CONSTRUCTION, A 400-MEGAWATT WIND FARM IN NORTHEAST MISSOURI; 10/04/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference May 10; 04/05/2018 – Ameren Corporation Directors Declare Quarterly Dividend

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 23.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 36,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 194,960 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.36 million, up from 158,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34M shares traded or 156.85% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/03/2018 – SEATTLE-BOEING BA.N 737 MAX 7 UPGRADED NARROWBODY PLANE TAKES OFF ON MAIDEN FLIGHT; 03/04/2018 – JET AIRWAYS AGREES TO BUY 75 BOEING 737 MAX PLANES; 30/03/2018 – Boeing Wins $262 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 06/04/2018 – Boeing, American Airlines Sign Major Order for 47 787 Dreamliners; 02/05/2018 – BOEING A COUPLE OF MTHS BEHIND SCHEDULE ON 777X: QATAR AIR CEO; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Boeing considers turning used 777 passenger jets into cargo planes- Bloomberg; 04/04/2018 – KENYA AIRWAYS – CO AND WHEELTUG PLC, AIRCRAFT E-TAXI INNOVATOR, EXECUTED SLOT AGREEMENT FOR AIRLINE’S FLEET OF BOEING 737NG AIRCRAFT; 30/04/2018 – BOEING, UZBEKISTAN AIRWAYS DEAL VALUED $239M CURRENT LIST PRICE; 14/03/2018 – NewsX: Exclusive: India’s aviation market witnessing fast growth, says Boeing senior vice-president Dinesh Keskar…; 09/05/2018 – BOEING: AEROSPACE CREATES BIGGEST US TRADE SURPLUS OF SECTORS

