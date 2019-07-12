As Ameren (AEE) Market Valuation Rose, Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Lifted by $449,388 Its Position; As Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Market Value Declined, Vigilant Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $761,598

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 145.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,387 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $764,000, up from 4,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $76.34. About 401,011 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 30.27% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 03/05/2018 – Ameren Releases 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Rev $1.59B; 16/05/2018 – Ameren Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q EPS 62c; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Net Profit Rose in 1Q as Cold Winter Boosted Revenues; 03/04/2018 – Ameren Missouri Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2048; 10/04/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference May 10; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q OPER REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.55B (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – Ameren receives top diversity ranking from DiversityInc for fourth consecutive year

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 13,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 218,470 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.68M, down from 231,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $59.41. About 225,772 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.94% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500.

Analysts await Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $0.93 EPS, down 3.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.96 per share. CBSH’s profit will be $102.77M for 15.97 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Commerce Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.41% EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $3.81 million activity. 3,300 shares valued at $201,670 were sold by Callahan Daniel D. on Tuesday, January 22. KEMPER DAVID W also sold $1.20M worth of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) on Friday, February 1.

