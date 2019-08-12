As Ameren (AEE) Market Valuation Rose, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Lowered by $362,518 Its Position; As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stock Price Declined, Hbk Investments LP Raised by $18.30 Million Its Position

Hbk Investments LP increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 144.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP bought 389,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 659,466 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.46 million, up from 270,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $46.54. About 4.27 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 22/05/2018 – REG-University of Bristol signs agreement with cBrain; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 05/04/2018 – 5.2 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 145KM NNE OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers profit tops Street view, raises 2018 forecast; 15/05/2018 – STANDARD LITHIUM – WILL INITIALLY BUY RIGHT TO CONDUCT LITHIUM BRINE EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES ON PROPERTIES LOCATED IN BRISTOL DRY LAKE, CADIZ DRY LAKE; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Tue, 3/13/2018, 7:30 PM; 29/05/2018 – ROCHE SAYS PHASE lll IMPOWER130 STUDY SHOWED TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY HELPED PEOPLE WITH METASTATIC NON-SQUAMOUS NSCLC LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 17/05/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces European Commission Approval of CABOMETYX® (Cabozantinib) for Previously Untreated Intermediate- or Poor-Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 13.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 4,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 33,127 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, down from 38,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $76.57. About 494,522 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 21/05/2018 – Ameren Unit to Acquire, After Construction, a 400-Megawatt Wind Farm in Northeast Missouri; 16/04/2018 – Missouri PSC: Ameren Missouri Files 2017 Renewable Energy Standard Compliance Report and 2018-2020 Renewable Energy Standard; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q EPS 62c; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 10/04/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference May 10; 03/04/2018 – AMEREN CORP -PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING OF $425 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2048 AT 99.567% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Rev $1.59B; 08/05/2018 – Ameren Microgrid Earns PEER Gold Certification for Advancing Resilient, Reliable and Sustainable Power Systems; 14/05/2018 – AMEREN ILLINOIS CO- PRICED OFFERING OF $430 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.80% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2028 AT 99.910% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Backs 2018 View of EPS $2.95-EPS $3.15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.43% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). First Quadrant LP Ca reported 4,693 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The accumulated 46,431 shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Management Ltd Partnership owns 0.56% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 569,765 shares. Ajo LP stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Jpmorgan Chase & owns 490,203 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 374,576 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.08% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Westpac Banking Corp stated it has 26,960 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First City Capital owns 0.18% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 3,500 shares. Howe And Rusling has 0% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 157 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 47,594 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 587,000 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Limited holds 0.09% or 221,399 shares. 3,993 were reported by Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3,647 shares to 10,547 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 2,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,169 shares, and has risen its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. 11,000 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares with value of $491,920 were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

