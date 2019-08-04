As Amerco (UHAL) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Wilen Investment Management Cut Stake; Private Wealth Advisors Has Raised Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $478,820 as Market Value Declined

Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp sold 890 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The institutional investor held 35,791 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.06 million, down from 36,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $9.59 during the last trading session, reaching $366.92. About 62,410 shares traded or 5.51% up from the average. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 27/03/2018 – U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to St. Louis Flood Victims; 22/05/2018 – U-Haul Using Wellness Program to Attract Fitness-Focused Professionals; 27/05/2018 – U-Haul Company of Mississippi Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage Ahead of Subtropical Storm Alberto

Private Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc bought 269 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48M, up from 5,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64 million shares traded or 20.58% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – CNN Newsource: Amazon tops Google as second most valuable company in U.S. BU-150TU; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO ARE NEGOTIATING “SOME KIND OF PARTNERSHIP” IN BRAZIL INVOLVING VIA VAREJO -NEWSPAPER O GLOBO; 05/04/2018 – Mercury News: Oracle CEO Safra Catz raises Amazon cloud contract fight with Trump; 17/04/2018 – IATA eyes creation of global drone registry with U.N. agency; 15/03/2018 – Walmart Whistle-Blower Claims Retailer Cheated to Catch Amazon (Video); 14/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Test New Ad That Competes With Google, Criteo; 07/03/2018 – Amazon admits Alexa is creepily laughing at people and is working on a fix. via @circuitbreaker; 05/04/2018 – Trump taking serious look at policy options on Amazon.com; 02/05/2018 – USA Today: Amazon Echo or Google Home? For U.S. households, that’s changing; 05/04/2018 – Trump Renews Amazon Attack, Vows `Very Serious Look’ at Business

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Adirondack Company has 2.4% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Matrix Asset Advsrs Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 168 shares. Moreover, Sphera Funds Ltd has 0.49% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd Llc holds 384 shares. Rothschild Il invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Acg Wealth reported 8,405 shares. Wallington Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 2.17% or 4,656 shares in its portfolio. Inr Advisory Services Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8 shares. Moreover, Macnealy Hoover Investment has 0.47% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Capital Research Glob Investors has 2.34% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Co invested in 3.2% or 10,719 shares. Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Co holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 24,511 shares. 140 are held by Royal State Bank Of Scotland Grp Public Limited Com. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company reported 4.95% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold UHAL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 7.10 million shares or 10.59% less from 7.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 88,822 shares. California-based Destination Wealth has invested 0% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). State Street Corporation holds 0.01% or 215,704 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & Associate stated it has 1,003 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Greenleaf Trust, Michigan-based fund reported 1,519 shares. Gulf International National Bank (Uk) invested in 0.01% or 1,747 shares. Heartland Advisors invested 0.44% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). The Texas-based Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss has invested 0.31% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). 20,118 are held by Sg Americas Securities Lc. Third Avenue Limited Liability has 77,818 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 9,237 shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Moreover, Janney Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) for 1,009 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).