As Amerco (UHAL) Stock Price Rose, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Lifted by $7.83 Million Its Position; Centene Corp. (CNC) Holding Upped by Southernsun Asset Management Llc

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp. (CNC) by 103.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 431,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 850,570 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.17M, up from 418,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.49. About 2.03 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 21,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 246,737 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.67M, up from 225,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $8.47 during the last trading session, reaching $372.26. About 23,951 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 15.18% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 04/04/2018 – U-Haul Extending 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Decatur Storm Victims; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend of 50c/Shr; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO Reports Fiscal 2018 Financial Results; 17/05/2018 – Adaptive Reuse: U-Haul Repurposing Vacant Kmart for Self-Storage in Shawnee; 05/03/2018 Northeast Flooding: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Cyclone Victims; 06/03/2018 – AMERCO FILES FOR FIXED RATE SECURED NOTES SERIES UP TO $4.38B; 16/05/2018 – U-Haul Reveals Plans for Newest Company-Owned Facility in Southern Louisiana; 27/03/2018 – U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to St. Louis Flood Victims; 22/05/2018 – U-Haul at Lee Road Closing after 41 Years; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE $757.6 MLN VS $709.4 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magnetar Financial owns 134,513 shares. Whittier Company Of Nevada holds 414 shares. Pinnacle Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 33,878 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 238,296 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd holds 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 1.31M shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 19,031 shares. Raymond James Na holds 3,837 shares. Sei Investments stated it has 158,021 shares. Ci reported 908,800 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank has 12,386 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Lenox Wealth Management Inc stated it has 268 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Highland Capital L P, Texas-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Connecticut-based Sivik Limited Liability Com has invested 1.57% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cambridge Invest Research Advisors holds 35,224 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Virtu Finance Limited Liability Co accumulated 40,972 shares or 0.12% of the stock.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 667,240 shares to 4.33 million shares, valued at $93.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 702,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.28M shares, and cut its stake in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold UHAL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 7.10 million shares or 10.59% less from 7.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robotti Robert accumulated 2,600 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management, a California-based fund reported 53,016 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt accumulated 12,072 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 6,661 are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corp. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 0.01% or 88,822 shares in its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl Inc has invested 0% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Shell Asset Communications invested in 733 shares. Yacktman Asset Mngmt L P, Texas-based fund reported 178,495 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 28,225 shares or 0% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 12,186 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 842 were reported by Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Corp. Denali Limited Liability owns 23,800 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Co holds 0.2% or 1,263 shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel reported 0.34% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $24.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bar Hbr Bankshares (NYSEMKT:BHB) by 24,630 shares to 56,072 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gamestop Corp New (NYSE:GME) by 145,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,122 shares, and cut its stake in Oceaneering Intl Inc (NYSE:OII).