As Amerco (UHAL) Shares Rose, Shareholder Wilen Investment Management Has Decreased Holding; Piedmont Office Realty Trust I (PDM) Position Held by Cbre Clarion Securities Llc

Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp sold 890 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The institutional investor held 35,791 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.06M, down from 36,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $340.35. About 36,827 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 22/05/2018 – U-Haul Using Wellness Program to Attract Fitness-Focused Professionals; 05/04/2018 – Amerco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – AMERCO FILES FOR FIXED RATE SECURED NOTES SERIES UP TO $4.38B; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q EPS 56C; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q REV. $757.6M; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO DECLARES 50C/SHRS SPECIAL CASH DIV; 17/05/2018 – Adaptive Reuse: U-Haul Repurposing Vacant Kmart for Self-Storage in Shawnee; 16/04/2018 – Greensboro Tornado: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Victims; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO: SPECIAL CASH DIV

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust I (PDM) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 221,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.05% . The institutional investor held 4.29 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.53 million, up from 4.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Piedmont Office Realty Trust I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $19.66. About 561,830 shares traded. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has risen 7.21% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PDM News: 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDM); 16/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST INC PDM.N : JP MORGAM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST – TERM OF $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY IS SEVEN YEARS WITH A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 31, 2025; 19/04/2018 – REG-Piedmont Announces First Quarter 2018 Leasing and Capital Markets Activity; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 45C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q FFO 41c/Shr; 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO A $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 27/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within PagSeguro Digital, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Obsidi

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold UHAL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 7.10 million shares or 10.59% less from 7.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn, California-based fund reported 53,518 shares. Brandywine Glob Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 17,570 shares. Brinker reported 2,587 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Ftb Advisors owns 0% invested in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) for 78 shares. Vision Cap Mgmt owns 8,881 shares. First Personal Financial Svcs holds 0% or 37 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset owns 5,682 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation accumulated 516 shares. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). 1,378 are held by Voya Invest Llc. Nordea Invest Management Ab reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada stated it has 18,851 shares. Japan-based Daiwa Secs Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

More notable recent AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend – PRNewswire” on August 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “AMERCO Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “AMERCO Schedules First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results Release and Investor Webcast – PRNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Repwest Insurance Company – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UHAL: AMERCO fourth quarter truck rental and storage revenue was in line with our estimates. The pretax loss was less than anticipated and net after tax was essentially break-even. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77 billion and $6.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (NYSE:CCI) by 412,849 shares to 264,418 shares, valued at $33.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 301,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.39M shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

More notable recent Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Piedmont Closes on Sale of 800 North Brand in CA and Expands Boston Presence with Acquisition of 25 Burlington Mall Road in Burlington Submarket – GlobeNewswire” on December 17, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Piedmont Announces Leadership Transition Plan NYSE:PDM – GlobeNewswire” published on March 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Piedmont Sells One Independence Square in D.C. – GlobeNewswire” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Piedmont Office Realty Trust Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “JLL on the hunt for bigger space in downtown Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 25 investors sold PDM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 102.65 million shares or 0.01% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Investment Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 17,133 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 2.30M shares. Ajo Lp holds 526,338 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0% or 674,192 shares. 19,595 were accumulated by Affinity Investment Advsr Limited. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco invested in 303,481 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Financial Svcs Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 5,119 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) invested in 24 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Cornerstone Advsrs holds 192 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 21,387 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) for 18,734 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership holds 0% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) or 690 shares.