As Amerco (UHAL) Shares Rose, Bruce & Co Has Decreased by $2.41 Million Its Stake; Shareholder Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Raised Northwest Pipe (NWPX) Position

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Northwest Pipe (NWPX) by 21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 43,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 252,684 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.06 million, up from 208,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Northwest Pipe for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $25.45. About 12,028 shares traded. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 26.66% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.23% the S&P500.

Bruce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 169,910 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.12M, down from 176,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $379.3. About 30,522 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 15.18% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 30/05/2018 – AMERCO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE $757.6 MLN VS $709.4 MLN; 16/04/2018 – U-Haul Relief Assistance for Flood Victims in Toledo, OH and Monroe, MI; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO Reports Fiscal 2018 Financial Results; 27/04/2018 – Adaptive Reuse: U-Haul Repurposing Vacant Kmart for Self-Storage in Yakima; 30/04/2018 – Growing Joplin: U-Haul Adding New Self-Storage, Jobs with Warehouse Acquisition; 17/05/2018 – Adaptive Reuse: U-Haul Repurposing Vacant Kmart for Self-Storage in Shawnee; 23/03/2018 – U-Haul Announces Plans for Sprawling Eagles Landing Warehouse; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q EPS 56C; 06/03/2018 – AMERCO FILES FOR FIXED RATE SECURED NOTES SERIES UP TO $4.38B; 04/04/2018 – U-Haul Extending 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Decatur Storm Victims

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62 million and $372.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 147,127 shares to 246,452 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Northwest Pipe Company Awarded Large Steel Pipe Contract for Second Narrows Water Supply Tunnel project in Canada – GlobeNewswire” on February 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX) CEO Scott Montross on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on March 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “Forget Penny Stocks, Your Money Is Better Off in These 3 Companies – The Motley Fool” on December 29, 2017. More interesting news about Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Northwest Pipe Acquires Ameron Water Transmission In Opportunistic Deal – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Northwest Pipe Company Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call – globenewswire.com” with publication date: April 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 3 investors sold NWPX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 6.92 million shares or 3.99% less from 7.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Wilshire holds 210,117 shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. First Trust Advisors Lp holds 16,987 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Brandywine Invest Mgmt Limited stated it has 28,536 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Stifel Financial Corp has 0% invested in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) for 12,315 shares. Retail Bank Of America De reported 5,778 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% or 469 shares in its portfolio. 8,700 were reported by Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs holds 837 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 0% or 22,270 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 19,801 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Blackrock invested in 683,730 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal General Group Inc Public Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Heartland Advsrs has invested 0.83% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX).

Bruce & Co Inc, which manages about $644.66 million and $511.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allstate (NYSE:ALL) by 5,800 shares to 356,800 shares, valued at $33.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “How Arizona ranks on U-Haul’s list of growth states in 2018 – Phoenix Business Journal” on January 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About The Toro Company (TTC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amerco (UHAL) CEO Joe Shoen on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for May 29, 2019 : PANW, VEEV, KEYS, PVH, UHAL, VRNT, DSGX, SMTC, QADA, TLYS, RTW – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Phoenix a top U-Haul destination city – Phoenix Business Journal” with publication date: May 15, 2019.