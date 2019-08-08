As Amer Express Co (AXP) Valuation Rose, Shareholder First Interstate Bank Cut by $338,009 Its Holding; As Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Share Price Declined, Glenview Capital Management Upped Its Stake by $188.46 Million

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 195.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 2.14M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 3.24M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $286.27 million, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $101.56. About 1.34 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 14/05/2018 – Michael Sin : Exclusive: China is said to start review of Qualcomm’s proposed NXP deal – full story on @TheTerminal here…; 28/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal: Sources; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Withdraw, Refile China Notice of Acquisition; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP to May 11; 26/05/2018 – China moving ahead with Qualcomm-NXP approval; 27/03/2018 – NXP’s New Automotive Echo Cancellation Noise Reduction Solution Makes Calls Clear; 15/05/2018 – Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 2; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm and NXP Agree, at MOFCOM Request, to Withdraw and Refile Application for Chinese Regulatory Approval

First Interstate Bank decreased its stake in Amer Express Co (AXP) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank sold 3,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 73,884 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.08M, down from 76,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Amer Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $125.53. About 1.02M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 19/04/2018 – American Express Co Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 02/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO RISE IN QTRLY EXPENSES PRIMARILY REFLECTED GROWTH IN REWARDS EXPENSES, OTHER COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH INCREASED CARD MEMBER SPENDING; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; EST. $1.71; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Starting to Pay Off; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL NOTES AND FLOATING NOTES DUE 2021, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 21/03/2018 – AmEx Hires Standard Chartered’s Marrs to Lead Commercial Unit

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95B and $11.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 655,065 shares to 4.24 million shares, valued at $553.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 600,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.70 million shares, and cut its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc.

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $448.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,111 shares to 34,583 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 28,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,704 shares, and has risen its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem In (NASDAQ:FIBK).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.78 billion for 15.09 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.