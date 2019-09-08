As Amer Express Co (AXP) Stock Value Rose, Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Cut Position by $323,512; Edison Intl (EIX) Stake Maintained by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Amer Express Co (AXP) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 2,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 55,792 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10M, down from 58,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Amer Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $120.19. About 4.55 million shares traded or 39.28% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner,; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.3 % for April; 18/04/2018 – American Express pops after hours on first-quarter earnings beat; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Merchant Services Net $472M; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY REVENUE $9.7 BLN; 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.72B; 20/03/2018 – American Express Releases Statement Regarding Orbitz Cyber Attack

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $619,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $70.98. About 2.31M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 10/04/2018 – EDISON CEO CONFIDENT FIRE LIABILITY ISSUE WILL BE RESOLVED; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Carey So Cal Edison, 909-222-2871 – 03/12/2018 09:00 PM; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern California Edison – 03/13/2018 04:50 PM; 21/05/2018 – Pixium Vision at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today; 28/05/2018 – Orgenesis Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 03/05/2018 – CON EDISON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38, EST. $1.29; 17/04/2018 – Braidy Industries Subsidiary Company Veloxint is Named a 2018 Bronze Edison Award Winner; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Italy’s Edison launches spin-off of oil & gas unit; 05/03/2018 Exclusive – Engie buys Edisonâs solar developer; 29/03/2018 – Kansas CC: Application – Edison Operating Company, LLC (Seevers LKC Unit #8-3)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,045 shares to 32,574 shares, valued at $5.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,966 shares, and has risen its stake in Asml Holding Nv (NASDAQ:ASML).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 14.45 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

