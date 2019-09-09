As Amedisys Com (AMED) Shares Rose, Timpani Capital Management Lifted by $1.38 Million Its Stake; Abbott Labs (ABT) Valuation Rose While Regentatlantic Capital Has Raised by $351,866 Its Holding

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 5.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 4,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 79,001 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.32M, up from 74,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $84.22. About 3.54M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.80 TO $2.90, EST. $2.86; 16/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Abbott sticks to earlier forecasts, disappoints investors; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories Sees Nutrition Uptick — Earnings Review; 10/04/2018 – GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott predicts success in reworking NAFTA for an ‘even better’ deal; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Abbott India stops importing Xience Alpine stents – Economic Times; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 72c; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Extends Title Sponsorship of Abbott World Marathon Majors through 2023; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amedisys Inc Com (AMED) by 117.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 11,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.02% . The institutional investor held 20,817 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 9,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amedisys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $129.93. About 350,384 shares traded or 14.59% up from the average. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 10/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDED ACCORD REDUCES CONTINGENT PAYMENTS TO SELLER; 07/05/2018 – Amedisys 1Q EPS 79c; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE INCREASED $34.6 MLN TO $399.3 MLN; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $62; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 15/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDS PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR ASSOCIATED HOME CARE; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS SEES FY NET SERVICE REV. $1.60B TO $1.64B

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 5,571 shares to 139,369 shares, valued at $11.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 48,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,842 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

