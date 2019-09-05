As Amedisys (AMED) Valuation Rose, Qs Investors Has Upped by $1.54 Million Its Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose While Plancorp Has Boosted Position by $327,717

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 2,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,623 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, up from 22,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $139.39. About 15.78M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows Chief Myerson Out, New Focus on ‘Edge Computing’ — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – EcoVadis Launches Next Generation Sustainability Intelligence Platform; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Its Board; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – RAJESH JHA WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; SCOTT GUTHRIE WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON CLOUD + Al PLATFORM; 16/05/2018 – Momentous Entertainment Group Provides Filings Update; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now worth $749 billion and is the world’s third most valuable company

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED) by 24.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 12,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.02% . The institutional investor held 64,172 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.91 million, up from 51,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Amedisys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $130.67. About 82,171 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 24/04/2018 – Amedisys Welcomes Sharon Brunecz as Chief Human Resources Officer; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE INCREASED $34.6 MLN TO $399.3 MLN; 19/03/2018 AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 19/03/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $62; 02/05/2018 – Amedisys Closes on Acquisition Expanding Personal Care to Tennessee; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 67C; 14/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS SEES FY NET SERVICE REV. $1.60B TO $1.64B; 10/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold AMED shares while 93 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 26.55 million shares or 9.93% less from 29.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,517 were reported by Blair William And Il. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Rech holds 0.01% or 21,613 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0% or 12 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) or 370,789 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 21,606 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 9,340 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Corp reported 129,939 shares stake. Glenmede Na reported 63,954 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 3,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 2,951 shares. Lpl Limited owns 3,873 shares. Etrade Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Private Advisor Group Limited Co holds 3,271 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $9.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Preferred Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:APTS) by 131,026 shares to 7,100 shares, valued at $106,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Etsy Inc by 9,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,176 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

