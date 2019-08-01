As Amedisys (AMED) Stock Price Rose, Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Has Increased by $5.67 Million Its Position; Netflix (NFLX) Holder Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Upped Position

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 176,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.05M, up from 172,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $319.54. About 6.01 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 05/03/2018 – Netflix’s Hastings Steals Spotlight With Top Wealth Gain in 2018; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s foreign subscribers begin to grab the starlight; 20/05/2018 – Netflix’s DVD business is still alive and profitable, by a small margin; 16/04/2018 – Netflix’s Subscriber-Growth Forecast Exceeds Estimates: TOPLive; 20/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Amy Poehler to Direct, Star In and Produce Netflix Comedy ‘Wine Country’; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST & NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP; 31/05/2018 – Google and Netflix Buying up Massive Quantities of Helium; 17/04/2018 – Setapp â€” a monthly subscription to Mac apps â€” has been called the “Netflix of apps.”; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Shows Junk-Bond Market Open, At a Price: Markets Live; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased its stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED) by 253.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The bought 46,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.02% . The institutional investor held 64,304 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93M, up from 18,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Amedisys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $135.06. About 623,002 shares traded or 47.08% up from the average. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE INCREASED $34.6 MLN TO $399.3 MLN; 19/03/2018 AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 10/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS SEES FY NET SERVICE REV. $1.60B TO $1.64B; 15/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.00, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDS PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR ASSOCIATED HOME CARE; 14/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amedisys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMED)

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Indexiq Etf Tr (MNA) by 9,741 shares to 587,719 shares, valued at $18.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 14,912 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 449,763 shares, and cut its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.80, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold AMED shares while 93 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 26.55 million shares or 9.93% less from 29.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Fund Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Swiss Natl Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Hsbc Holdings Plc has invested 0.01% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co owns 6,836 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Limited accumulated 0.02% or 23,225 shares. Federated Pa stated it has 100,798 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Citadel Limited Liability Corp invested 0.02% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca accumulated 0.08% or 8,000 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd holds 19,735 shares. Ls Inv Ltd Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 3,013 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Llc reported 8,634 shares. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advisors holds 0% or 3,281 shares. Cornercap Counsel reported 0.16% stake. South Dakota Council has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 7,608 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.18 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 186,240 shares to 711,039 shares, valued at $67.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,758 shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.86 million activity.