As Amedisys (AMED) Market Valuation Rose, Guggenheim Capital Has Cut Holding; Heritage Wealth Advisors Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Boosted as Market Valuation Declined

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 4,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.02% . The institutional investor held 15,333 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.86M, down from 19,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Amedisys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $132.75. About 220,743 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 67C; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE INCREASED $34.6 MLN TO $399.3 MLN; 19/03/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $62; 24/04/2018 – Amedisys Welcomes Sharon Brunecz as Chief Human Resources Officer; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDS PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR ASSOCIATED HOME CARE; 02/05/2018 – Amedisys Closes on Acquisition Expanding Personal Care to Tennessee; 19/03/2018 AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS SEES FY NET SERVICE REV. $1.60B TO $1.64B; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought 1,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 60,754 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.66 billion, up from 59,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 6.98M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON HAS 27 OPERATING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN, 4 IN BAKKEN; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL, EXXON WIN CAMPOS BLOCK FOR 2.1B REAIS; 23/05/2018 – Exxon plans to cut methane emission by 15 pct by 2020; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 24/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH CEO SAYS WOULD DE DELIGHTED IF IT CAN AGREE WITH EXXON MOBIL ON SHALE GAS COOPERATION ”AND MORE”; 24/05/2018 – COMMENTS BY CEO WOODS COME FROM INTERVIEW IN EXXON OFFICES; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT TO PLANS TO EVENTUALLY REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO ZERO – PRIME MINISTER; 29/03/2018 – EXXON CLIMATE CHANGE RETALIATION SUIT TOSSED OUT; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF 10 BOARD NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS

More notable recent Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Amedisys (AMED) Now – Nasdaq” on May 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Amedisys Closes on Acquisition of RoseRock Healthcare – GlobeNewswire” published on April 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amedisys (AMED) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to Hill-Rom (HRC) Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.89 EPS, down 6.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.95 per share. AMED’s profit will be $28.63 million for 37.29 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Amedisys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMED shares while 81 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 26.15 million shares or 1.54% less from 26.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Pcl has 27,656 shares. Swiss Comml Bank holds 59,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 228,573 were reported by Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership. Mason Street Advisors Limited Co holds 15,543 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 18,080 shares. Vanguard Group has invested 0.02% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Co has 20 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw Comm holds 446,941 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Pnc Finance Group has invested 0% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Amalgamated Bank stated it has 5,906 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 57 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.03% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Comerica Commercial Bank reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 13,335 shares to 20,718 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (TLO) by 60,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,707 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Financial Services Gp Inc holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 14.33 million shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Com reported 0.14% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Penobscot Investment Communication Incorporated holds 1.34% or 85,257 shares in its portfolio. 69,378 are held by Wms Lc. Joel Isaacson & Communications Ltd Liability Com accumulated 40,044 shares. Dodge & Cox invested in 122,449 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt LP has invested 0.32% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Boston & Mgmt has invested 1.85% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The Hong Kong-based Nine Masts Capital Limited has invested 0.09% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Graham Mgmt LP holds 60,000 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Salient Capital Advsrs Ltd reported 18,608 shares. Macroview Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.27% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 1,364 shares. Freestone Capital Limited Com accumulated 10,910 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has invested 1.53% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 2.36% or 74,905 shares.

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51M and $652.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 150 shares to 2,974 shares, valued at $519.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 4 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41 shares, and cut its stake in Teva Pharm Inds Ltd Adrf (NYSE:TEVA).