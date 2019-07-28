As Amedisys (AMED) Market Valuation Declined, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreased by $382,530 Its Stake; Hemenway Trust Company Has Trimmed Ipg Photonics (IPGP) Position by $514,608 as Shares Declined

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED) by 28.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 3,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,800 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $961,000, down from 10,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Amedisys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $135.83. About 367,249 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 54.80% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDS PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR ASSOCIATED HOME CARE; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 67C; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.00, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 02/05/2018 – Amedisys Closes on Acquisition Expanding Personal Care to Tennessee; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amedisys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMED); 19/03/2018 AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 24/04/2018 – Amedisys Welcomes Sharon Brunecz as Chief Human Resources Officer; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE INCREASED $34.6 MLN TO $399.3 MLN; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.97 TO $3.08

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics (IPGP) by 9.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 3,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,109 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03M, down from 36,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Ipg Photonics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $141.19. About 325,360 shares traded. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 42.45% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.88% the S&P500. Some Historical IPGP News: 01/05/2018 – IPG PHOTONICS 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.81; 16/05/2018 – IPG Photonics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 15; 16/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 13/04/2018 – $12 Billion Opportunity by 2023 in the Global Laser Diode Market – Key Players are Coherent, IPG Photonics, OSRAM Licht, TRUMPf, and Jenoptik – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Agency Spy: Initiative L.A. Wins Amazon Studios Media Business as IPG Consolidates the Larger Amazon Account; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Sees 2Q Rev $400M-$430M; 01/05/2018 – IPG PHOTONICS SEES 2Q EPS $2.05 TO $2.35, EST. $2.19; 13/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es

Analysts await Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.97 EPS, down 3.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1 per share. AMED’s profit will be $31.09M for 35.01 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Amedisys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.61% negative EPS growth.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 6,300 shares to 9,500 shares, valued at $857,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 7,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold AMED shares while 93 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 26.55 million shares or 9.93% less from 29.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,319 shares to 128,490 shares, valued at $17.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 15,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,939 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.43 EPS, down 36.16% or $0.81 from last year’s $2.24 per share. IPGP’s profit will be $75.99M for 24.68 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by IPG Photonics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold IPGP shares while 123 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 32.72 million shares or 3.44% less from 33.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

