As Amdocs LTD Shs (DOX) Shares Rose, Intrepid Capital Management Decreased Its Holding; Raub Brock Capital Management LP Position in Sherwin (SHW) Has Raised by $523,740

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 1,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,929 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.07 million, up from 47,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $4.14 during the last trading session, reaching $473.87. About 333,643 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd Shs (DOX) by 23.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 44,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 143,992 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.79M, down from 187,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $63.62. About 440,048 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 8.17% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 05/03/2018 Amdocs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired By Amdocs, Renews Deal With Turner DOX; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 95C; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 2.3%-4.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AS REPORTED; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 0.0%-6.0% YOY; 22/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWING POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN SYMBOL DOX; 03/05/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS GROWTH FORECAST; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS SEES 3Q REV. $990M TO $1.03B, EST. $992.2M

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $475.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.4% or 209,738 shares in its portfolio. Meritage Gp LP holds 9.02% or 985,589 shares in its portfolio. 17,721 are owned by Macquarie Limited. Piedmont Invest Advsr invested in 7,395 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Toth Advisory, a Virginia-based fund reported 8,997 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.93% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability accumulated 19,788 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd holds 0.02% or 850 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.15% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 390,561 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 36 shares. 1,000 are held by Monetary Mngmt Gru. Senator Invest Gru LP accumulated 240,000 shares. Bessemer Grp holds 0% or 931 shares. 1832 Asset LP has 0.28% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 191,701 shares. Mason Street Lc reported 11,640 shares.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skechers U S A Inc Cl A (NYSE:SKX) by 102,930 shares to 294,110 shares, valued at $9.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheesecake Factory Inc Com (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 8,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,795 shares, and has risen its stake in Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com (NYSEMKT:CTO).

Analysts await Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 8.25% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.97 per share. DOX’s profit will be $143.98 million for 15.15 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by Amdocs Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.96% EPS growth.