As Amdocs LTD (DOX) Stock Value Rose, Putnam Investments Decreased by $405,418 Its Stake; Augustine Asset Management Has Lowered Its Merck & Co (Mrk) (MRK) Stake by $429,857

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co (Mrk) (MRK) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 5,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 84,082 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.05M, down from 89,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co (Mrk) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $82.61. About 6.84M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 07/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOR EVOBRUTINIB IN RELAP. MS; 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 02/05/2018 – Merck KGaA Enters Risk-Sharing Deal With SFJ Pharmaceuticals for Abituzumab; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced; 31/05/2018 – MERCK & CO. & PREMIER COLLABORATING TO HELP CUT CLOSTRIDIUM DIF; 23/03/2018 – ANTICANCER AGENT LENVIMA® (LENVATINIB MESYLATE) APPROVED FOR ADDITIONAL INDICATION OF UNRESECTABLE HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA (HCC) IN JAPAN, FIRST APPROVAL WORLDWIDE FOR LENVIMA FOR HCC; 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers cancer drugs both beat expectations, but Merck beats them a little more; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 27/03/2018 – Merck Receives Fast-Track Designation for Tepotinib in Japan; 20/05/2018 – EBOLA VACCINATION CAMPAIGN IN DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO DUE TO BEGIN ON MONDAY -HEALTH MINISTRY

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 23.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 6,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 21,557 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, down from 28,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $66.21. About 547,703 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Custom; 22/03/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD DOX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Customer Experience; 04/04/2018 – VUBIQUITY, RECENTLY BOUGHT BY AMDOCS, RENEWS DEAL W/ TURNER; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS SEES 3Q REV. $990M TO $1.03B, EST. $992.2M; 10/05/2018 – KCOM Partners with Amdocs to Deliver Service-based Next Generation Network Services; 05/03/2018 Amdocs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – REITERATES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 4.0%-8.0% YOY; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired by Amdocs, Renews Deal with Turner

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20B for 16.52 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $145.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (NYSE:JPM) by 2,921 shares to 40,067 shares, valued at $4.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 12.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.9 per share. DOX’s profit will be $137.24 million for 16.39 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Amdocs Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $44.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 19,176 shares to 65,322 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 14,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 996,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Propetro Holding Corp.