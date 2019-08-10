As Amdocs LTD (DOX) Stock Value Rose, Bridges Investment Management Decreased Stake; Steadfast Capital Management LP Boosted Position in Netease (NTES) by $28.59 Million

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 11.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 118,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The hedge fund held 1.14 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.79 million, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $242.9. About 1.24M shares traded or 78.71% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 09/04/2018 – CHINA REQUIRES HALT OF DOWNLOADING NETEASE MOBILE NEWS: XINHUA; 27/03/2018 – China’s internet tiger NetEase aims to make retail as big as games; 15/03/2018 – Anna Nicolaou: scoop: the top indie record labels are going to stream in china. Merlin struck a deal with 5 services, owned by; 04/05/2018 – NetEase Cloud Music and Big Hit Entertainment team up to launch BTS’ song catalog; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 20/03/2018 – NetEase Presents New Real-Time Sci-Fi Strategy Title, Galactic Frontline, at GDC 2018; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q REV. $2.26B, EST. $2.20B; 17/03/2018 – China’s; 27/03/2018 – BEIJING — One of China’s most promising internet companies, NetEase, will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 36.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 24,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 43,724 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, down from 68,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $64.28. About 625,866 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q REV. $992.3M, EST. $980.5M; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 2.3%-4.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AS REPORTED; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS SEES 3Q REV. $990M TO $1.03B, EST. $992.2M; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs 2Q EPS 70c; 03/05/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance Al in the Media and Communications Industry; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 05/03/2018 Amdocs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 1.3%-3.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 25,595 shares to 490,144 shares, valued at $19.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Financial Com (NYSE:COF) by 24,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 373,521 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Amdocs Limited Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Amdocs’ Cloud Native Digital Solutions to be Deployed by Sprint to Continue Transformation and Modernization of its Customer Experiences – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Where Amdocs Limited’s (NASDAQ:DOX) Earnings Growth Stands Against Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amdocs Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Amdocs Announces Expansion of Global Strategic Agreement with Microsoft – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “NetEase to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 7 – PRNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Q2 Earnings Top, Revenues Lag – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 7, 2019 : BKNG, AIG, ET, MFC, MNST, MELI, NTES, IAC, FNV, EVRG, SWKS, CTL – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NetEase +1.4% amid post-earnings upgrades – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Chinese Tech Companies Begin to Recover Following Trade War Hits – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17B and $6.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 1.00M shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $141.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 1.21M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.71 million shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).