As Amdocs LTD (DOX) Stock Rose, Brandes Investment Partners LP Has Lifted Its Holding by $3.73 Million; As Penske Automotive Grp (PAG) Stock Value Rose, Cambiar Investors Trimmed Its Holding by $740,564

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (PAG) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 16,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.34% . The institutional investor held 227,818 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.17M, down from 244,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Penske Automotive Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $42.78. About 199,906 shares traded. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 11.34% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 26/03/2018 – PAG to Receive Strategic Minority Investment from Blackstone Fund; 06/03/2018 – Penske Media Purchases SheKnows Media; 11/04/2018 – JOYSON & PAG FUND KSS TO BUY TAKATA FOR $1.588B; 13/04/2018 – Hong Kong’s PAG seeks as much as $6 bln for new Asia PE fund; 12/04/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Takes Part in Upcoming Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo; 11/04/2018 – JOYSON SAFETY SYSTEMS – CONSORTIUM LED BY NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC & PAG PROVIDED FUNDING TO KEY SAFETY SYSTEMS TO COMPLETE ACQUISITION OF TAKATA ASSETS; 01/05/2018 – Penske Automotive at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 10/04/2018 – Penske Automotive Group To Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 07/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE PENSKE’S SR UNSECURED DEBT ‘BBB+’; 25/04/2018 – Penske Auto 1Q EPS $1.26

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 41.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 69,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 237,031 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.83M, up from 167,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $64.74. About 325,220 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Customer Experience; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 95C; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs 2Q EPS 70c; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD DOX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired by Amdocs, Renews Deal with Turner; 22/03/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – REITERATES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 4.0%-8.0% YOY; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 1.3%-3.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired By Amdocs, Renews Deal With Turner DOX

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91B and $4.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Owens & Minor Inc New (NYSE:OMI) by 730,415 shares to 403,502 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telefonica Brasil Sa by 741,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.80 million shares, and cut its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold PAG shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 1.58% less from 35.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Mngmt Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 52,061 shares. Zebra Mgmt Ltd Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 11,965 shares. 600,900 were accumulated by Prudential Public Limited Co. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 58,917 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 852 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 6,569 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advisors Inc invested in 0% or 21,001 shares. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 3,389 shares. Markel owns 72,000 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe Limited invested 0.03% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Brinker Capital has 0.06% invested in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Stifel Financial Corporation holds 28,195 shares. Barclays Public Ltd accumulated 31,680 shares or 0% of the stock.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42B and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 74,580 shares to 210,437 shares, valued at $8.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 331,964 shares in the quarter, for a total of 832,873 shares, and has risen its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP).