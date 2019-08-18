As Amdocs LTD (DOX) Stock Price Rose, Stifel Financial Cut by $2.74 Million Its Stake; As Ing Groep Nv Adr (ING) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Rock Point Advisors Has Raised Its Holding

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ing Groep Nv Adr (ING) by 20.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 126,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 735,598 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93M, up from 608,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ing Groep Nv Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $9.51. About 5.78 million shares traded or 67.51% up from the average. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 13/03/2018 – ING backs down over chief ‘s 50% pay rise; 06/03/2018 – ING BANK SLASKI PROPOSES 3.2 ZLOTY/SHR AS 2017 DIV; 06/04/2018 – ING Groep CDS Widens 11 Bps; 11/05/2018 – ING GROEP NV INGA.AS : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/05/2018 – ING Groep 1Q Net Profit +7.2%; Boosted by Loan Growth, Lower Risk Costs; 25/05/2018 – EU agrees new capital rules, large banks secure easier terms; 20/03/2018 – ING TURKEY AUTHORIZES HEAD OFFICE TO SELL UP TO 4B LIRAS BONDS; 27/03/2018 – ING: PAYCONIQ MERGER EXPANDS MOBILE PAYMENTS IN BELGIUM; 13/03/2018 – REG-ING Supervisory Board withdraws remuneration proposal; 07/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Turk Ekonomi Bankasi, QNB Finansbank, ING Bank and Denizbank

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 56.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp sold 51,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 39,332 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 91,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $63.9. About 783,433 shares traded or 11.53% up from the average. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 04/04/2018 – AMDOCS – VUBIQUITY WILL BE PREMIUM CONTENT DIGITAL DISTRIBUTOR FOR OTT PLATFORMS, VUBIQUITY’S LIVE-TO-VOD SOLUTION FOR TURNER’S PORTFOLIO OF NETWORKS; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD DOX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS SEES 3Q REV. $990M TO $1.03B, EST. $992.2M; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Customer Experience; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance AI in the; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired By Amdocs, Renews Deal With Turner DOX; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 95C; 22/03/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $35.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (SKYY) by 15,144 shares to 68,162 shares, valued at $3.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 12,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,021 shares, and has risen its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX).

More notable recent Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Amdocs Limited Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amdocs (DOX) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sky Italia Awards Amdocs Multi-Year Managed Services Agreement to Enhance Customer Experience and Operational Efficiencies in Support of its Move into Fixed Broadband – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Amdocs Limited Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Amdocs Tumbled Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72M and $212.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 7,342 shares to 184,807 shares, valued at $11.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC) by 23,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,966 shares, and cut its stake in W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC).

More notable recent ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ING – Time To Exit This High Yielding Dutch Bank – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Investors Should Buy ING – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “ING: Buying Commerzbank Now Makes Overwhelming Sense – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is FedEx Corporation (FDX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Recommends Buying 3 High Earnings-Yield Stocks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.