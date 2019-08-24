As Amdocs LTD (DOX) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder New South Capital Management Lowered Its Position; Alphamark Advisors Cut Its C V S Del (CVS) Position by $1.79 Million

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 39,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.75 million, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $63.74. About 503,440 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 05/03/2018 Amdocs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Custom; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD DOX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q REV. $992.3M, EST. $980.5M; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance AI in the; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS SEES 3Q REV. $990M TO $1.03B, EST. $992.2M; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS GROWTH FORECAST; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 1.3%-3.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance Al in the Media and Communications Industry; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 95C

Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in C V S Corp Del (CVS) by 99.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc sold 33,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 186 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10,000, down from 33,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in C V S Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 8.94 million shares traded or 5.03% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live; 14/05/2018 – Correction: CVS is buying Aetna; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Confirms 2018 Full Yr Outlook; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health: Policy Solutions That Lower Drug Prices Are Aligned With CVS Business Model and Wouldn’t Be Expected to Hurt Profitability; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2’ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – REACHED AGREEMENT TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS OF ENTRUSTRX TO A SUBSIDIARY OF CVS HEALTH CORP; 21/04/2018 – DJ CVS Health Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVS); 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH COMMENTS ON TRUMP INITIATIVE TO CUT DRUG COSTS

More notable recent Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amdocs Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “DOX vs. EPAM: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 23rd – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Amdocs Limited Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Amdocs Announces Expansion of Global Strategic Agreement with Microsoft – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 154,174 shares to 1.39 million shares, valued at $107.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Cla (NYSE:BAM) by 36,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Multi Color Corp (NASDAQ:LABL).

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05 million and $236.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 8,246 shares to 17,202 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceutic (NASDAQ:REGN) by 7,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Floating Rate (FLOT).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of stock or 9,600 shares. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821. On Friday, March 1 the insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080.