As Amdocs LTD (DOX) Stock Price Rose, Jane Street Group Has Decreased Position; As Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined, First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has Trimmed Stake by $1.24 Million

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 34.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 8,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,485 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $838,000, down from 23,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $62.7. About 415,842 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 8.17% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired By Amdocs, Renews Deal With Turner DOX; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 2.3%-4.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AS REPORTED; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ PROBING POTENTIAL CLEARLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN DOX; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance AI in the; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 95C; 10/05/2018 – KCOM Partners with Amdocs to Deliver Service-based Next Generation Network Services; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Custom; 03/05/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 0.0%-6.0% YOY

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 19.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold 3,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,498 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15M, down from 16,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $354.47. About 2.13M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing Company: 1st Quarter Results; 02/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG ADDRESSES NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Adj EPS $3.64; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 40 ENGINEERS WORKING ON BOEING `797′ CONCEPTS; 08/05/2018 – Iran sanctions to snap back after 90- and 180-day wind down periods -U.S. Treasury; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING & SIAEC CONFIRMED COMPLETION OF DEALS & PROCESSES NECESSARY TO FULLY ENABLE BAPAS JV; 01/05/2018 – KLX Agrees to Sell Its ASG Business to Boeing in an All Cash Transaction and to Spin-Off Its ESG Business to KLX Shareholders; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Debuts New Analytics, MRO Capabilities at MRO Americas; 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS; 30/04/2018 – BOEING ‘ENCOURAGED’ BY END OF US DEFENSE SPENDING CAPS

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc by 284,165 shares to 339,965 shares, valued at $13.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy (Call) (NYSE:SRE) by 187,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

Analysts await Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 8.25% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.97 per share. DOX’s profit will be $143.99 million for 14.93 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by Amdocs Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.96% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 48.96 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 330 shares to 2,396 shares, valued at $4.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 19,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,644 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).