As Amdocs LTD (DOX) Stock Price Rose, Eaton Vance Management Has Increased Holding by $1.20 Million; As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Share Price Rose, Biondo Investment Advisors Cut by $373,350 Its Stake

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 22,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 282,166 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.27M, up from 259,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $65.2. About 358,812 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 22/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWING POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN SYMBOL DOX; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME TRADES IN AMDOCS; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired By Amdocs, Renews Deal With Turner DOX; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance AI in the; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ PROBING POTENTIAL CLEARLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN DOX; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – REITERATES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 4.0%-8.0% YOY; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Custom; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS GROWTH FORECAST; 10/05/2018 – KCOM Partners with Amdocs to Deliver Service-based Next Generation Network Services

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc sold 655 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 67,887 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.74M, down from 68,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $501.08. About 244,361 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M

More notable recent Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Amdocs Acquires TTS Wireless to further Expand 5G Capabilities – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amdocs Limited (DOX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Amdocs (DOX) Down 6.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on December 08, 2018. More interesting news about Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Amdocs Limited Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amdocs Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88 billion and $43.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 45,087 shares to 24,913 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 554,113 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0.2% stake. Zwj Inv Counsel has 450 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.2% or 29,189 shares in its portfolio. 951 were accumulated by Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Llc. 10 were accumulated by Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv. Spears Abacus Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 670 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated holds 208 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 397,230 shares. Lincoln holds 696 shares. Autus Asset Limited Liability Com has invested 1.7% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Amp Capital Invsts Ltd holds 71,936 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 1,541 shares. Fdx has invested 0.05% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd stated it has 1,119 shares. Brandywine Managers Ltd Liability Corp holds 750 shares.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Down 7.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on May 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Instruments Drive Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – The Motley Fool” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MS, ISRG, UNP – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40 million and $398.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk by 949 shares to 13,150 shares, valued at $15.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,732 shares, and has risen its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).