As Amdocs LTD (DOX) Shares Rose, Twin Tree Management LP Has Increased Its Stake by $1.80 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Junto Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake as Stock Value Rose

Junto Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 84.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp sold 372,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 67,356 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.02M, down from 440,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $139.22. About 27.49 million shares traded or 11.99% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 17/03/2018 – Facebook and YouTube should have learned from Microsoft’s racist chatbot; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers; 12/04/2018 – StartMonday updates its CareerChain release plans; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS KEY DRIVERS OF BUSINESS INTACT FOR COMING FY19; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Quiet Path to Surprising Growth — Heard on the Street; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation with the; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints -court documents; 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 172.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 28,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The hedge fund held 45,779 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84 million, up from 16,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $65.61. About 375,940 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amdocs Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOX); 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 1.3%-3.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ PROBING POTENTIAL CLEARLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN DOX; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs 2Q EPS 70c; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Customer Experience; 22/03/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired by Amdocs, Renews Deal with Turner; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 2.3%-4.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AS REPORTED; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 95C

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27 million and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 112,975 shares to 730,333 shares, valued at $89.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 163,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 767,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).