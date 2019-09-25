As Amdocs LTD (DOX) Shares Rose, Shareholder Eagle Asset Management Decreased Its Holding; Endurance Wealth Management Cut Position in Pfizer Com (PFE) as Market Value Declined

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 14,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 155,559 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.74 million, down from 170,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.01. About 22.59 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – Arash Massoudi: FT scoop: GlaxoSmithKline is in pole position to win the $20bn auction for Pfizer’s consumer health biz (Advil,; 15/05/2018 – FDA- APPROVAL OF RETACRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA CAUSED BY CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE, CHEMOTHERAPY, OR USE OF ZIDOVUDINE IN PATIENTS WITH HIV INFECTION; 09/04/2018 – Pfizer Canada and MaRS Innovation Partner to Convert Great Science into Solutions to Benefit Canadians’ Health; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Revenue Growth Stalls as Company Mulls OTC Unit’s Future–Update; 07/05/2018 – Wave Life Sciences Highlights Progress on Hepatic Collaboration with Pfizer; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Gets Expanded FDA Approval for Adults With Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 04/04/2018 – U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency Accept Regulatory Submissions for Review of Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with EGFR-Activating Mutations; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 50.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 34,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 33,484 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08 million, down from 67,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $65.95. About 465,763 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 0.0%-6.0% YOY; 03/05/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – REITERATES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 4.0%-8.0% YOY; 10/05/2018 – KCOM Partners with Amdocs to Deliver Service-based Next Generation Network Services; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired By Amdocs, Renews Deal With Turner DOX; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS GROWTH FORECAST; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME TRADES IN AMDOCS; 05/03/2018 Amdocs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWING POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN SYMBOL DOX; 04/04/2018 – AMDOCS – VUBIQUITY WILL BE PREMIUM CONTENT DIGITAL DISTRIBUTOR FOR OTT PLATFORMS, VUBIQUITY’S LIVE-TO-VOD SOLUTION FOR TURNER’S PORTFOLIO OF NETWORKS

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $635.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mid Cap (VO) by 3,500 shares to 29,494 shares, valued at $4.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Value Etf (IVE) by 3,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,179 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 14.52 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wedge Cap Mngmt L LP Nc owns 0.39% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 783,954 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Co holds 64,821 shares. Hemenway Tru Lc holds 0.07% or 10,166 shares in its portfolio. Foyston Gordon & Payne holds 226,202 shares or 1.83% of its portfolio. Polaris Greystone Financial Gp Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 9,729 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0.21% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 5.86 million shares. Atwood & Palmer Inc has 22,086 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Verity & Verity stated it has 1.31% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct owns 380,494 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.19% or 17,871 shares. Pure Advisors holds 29,712 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Trust Fund reported 115,780 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has invested 0.65% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Edgar Lomax Va invested in 4.33% or 1.47M shares. Wms Llc accumulated 72,644 shares or 0.77% of the stock.

Analysts await Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 12.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.9 per share. DOX’s profit will be $137.25 million for 16.32 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Amdocs Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

