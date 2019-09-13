As Amdocs LTD (DOX) Share Value Rose, Holder Todd Asset Management Lowered Stake by $2.82 Million; As Cnooc LTD (CEO) Market Valuation Declined, Oaktree Capital Management LP Upped Stake by $444,720

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cnooc Ltd (CEO) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 2,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.77% . The hedge fund held 346,997 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.11 million, up from 344,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cnooc Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $151.68. About 9,928 shares traded. CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) has declined 0.65% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CEO News: 25/04/2018 – CNOOC LTD – ENTERED AGREEMENT FOR US$450 MLN 3.750% GUARANTEED NOTES DUE 2023 US$1 BLN 4.375% GUARANTEED NOTES DUE 2028 GUARANTEED BY COMPANY; 17/04/2018 – CNOOC plans 60-day shutdown at Huizhou refinery; 29/03/2018 – CNOOC FY Net CNY24.68B; 18/05/2018 – CNOOC: Block 22/11 and 23/07 Located in Beibu Gulf of South China Sea; 18/05/2018 – CNOOC – PARENT CO CHINA NATIONAL OFFSHORE OIL CORPORATION SIGNED TWO PRODUCTION SHARING CONTRACTS WITH HUSKY OIL OPERATIONS (CHINA) LIMITED; 29/03/2018 – Cnooc Profit Rebounds as Oil Revival Lifts Offshore Producer; 02/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: CNOOC Ltd. Rtg Unaffected By 2017 Results; 11/04/2018 – SHANGHAI PETROLEUM & GAS EXCHANGE SAYS CNOOC’S LNG CARGOES FOR DELIVERY IN JULY AND NOVEMBER WILL BE SOLD ON EXCHANGE ON APRIL 18; 29/03/2018 – Cnooc 2017 Net Profit Below Market Expectation of CNY30.93 Billion; 20/04/2018 – CNOOC LTD-PROCEEDS ARE INTENDED TO BE USED IN PART TO REPAY ALL OR PART OF CERTAIN OUTSTANDING BORROWINGS OF NEXEN ENERGY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT U.S.A

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 19.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 45,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 182,932 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.36M, down from 228,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $66.29. About 27,455 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME TRADES IN AMDOCS; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 22/03/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 1.3%-3.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q REV. $992.3M, EST. $980.5M; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 95C; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired By Amdocs, Renews Deal With Turner DOX; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired by Amdocs, Renews Deal with Turner

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) by 46,033 shares to 344,609 shares, valued at $25.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Ltd by 29,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,592 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT).

Analysts await Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 12.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.9 per share. DOX’s profit will be $137.25 million for 16.41 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Amdocs Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc by 152,410 shares to 23,980 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dte Energy Co by 68,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,300 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (Prn).