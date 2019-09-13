As Amdocs LTD (DOX) Share Value Rose, Holder Todd Asset Management Has Cut Holding; Cambridge Trust Company Holding In Chevron (CVX) Was Boosted

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 100.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 77,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 155,554 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.36M, up from 77,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $121.5. About 4.73M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON 1Q EPS 1.90, EST. $1.47; 25/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280970 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP SEES UPSTREAM CASH MARGIN GROWS $1–2/BBL THROUGH 2020; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- SETTLEMENT IS FULL AND FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ALL COMPLAINTS AGAINST RESPONDENTS ARISING FOR COMPLAINT; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol, Glencore, Shell in running for Petrobras’ Nigerian assets; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – NOVVI LLC AND CHEVRON ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY DEVELOP AND BRING TO MARKET NOVEL RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 24/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282702 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 26/05/2018 – Sunday Observer: Kishu Gomes vacates top job at Chevron; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON PROCEEDS WITH SECOND STAGE OF GORGON PROJECT IN WA

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 19.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 45,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 182,932 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.36M, down from 228,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $66.21. About 547,613 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance Al in the Media and Communications Industry; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – REITERATES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 4.0%-8.0% YOY; 05/03/2018 Amdocs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired by Amdocs, Renews Deal with Turner; 04/04/2018 – VUBIQUITY, RECENTLY BOUGHT BY AMDOCS, RENEWS DEAL W/ TURNER; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Custom; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amdocs Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOX); 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS GROWTH FORECAST

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59 billion and $3.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shionogi & Co Ltd Unsp by 191,960 shares to 799,696 shares, valued at $11.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 182,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 455,973 shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores Inc Com (NASDAQ:ROST).

Analysts await Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 12.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.9 per share. DOX’s profit will be $137.24 million for 16.39 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Amdocs Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amdocs Partners With Samsung, Fortifies Footing in NFV Market – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amdocs Limited (DOX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 28, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 27, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Amdocs (DOX) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Altice Portugal Selects Amdocs for Strategic Digital Transformation – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amdocs selected by Charter to Support the Growth of its Recently Established Spectrum Mobile Business – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: ExxonMobil vs. Chevron – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8,690 shares to 28,961 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 47,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 533,184 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

