As Amdocs LTD (DOX) Share Value Rose, Cwm Decreased Position by $3.05 Million; Stadium Capital Management Lowered Its Shutterfly (SFLY) Holding by $817,480; Share Value Declined

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 20,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 416,153 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91M, down from 436,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.69. About 963,991 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 51.23% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.66% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 23/05/2018 – Shutterfly Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 09/05/2018 – US Postal Service Honors Shutterfly Inc. with 2018 Partnership for Growth Award; 26/03/2018 Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY URGES HLDRS BACK COMPANY’S SLATE; 02/04/2018 – Shutterfly Inc. Closes Acquisition of Lifetouch; 30/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY SEES 2018 ADJ REV. $2.01B TO $2.06B; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – PROCEEDS OF LOANS WERE USED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF LIFETOUCH INC; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 3.2% Position in Shutterfly

Cwm Llc decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 98.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc sold 57,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 889 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48,000, down from 58,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $63.99. About 519,903 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 8.17% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – KCOM Partners with Amdocs to Deliver Service-based Next Generation Network Services; 03/05/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q REV. $992.3M, EST. $980.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amdocs Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOX); 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 2.3%-4.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AS REPORTED; 05/03/2018 Amdocs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS SEES 3Q REV. $990M TO $1.03B, EST. $992.2M; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance AI in the; 04/04/2018 – VUBIQUITY, RECENTLY BOUGHT BY AMDOCS, RENEWS DEAL W/ TURNER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold SFLY shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.21 million shares or 0.40% more from 36.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbt Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Texas-based fund reported 13,440 shares. Parkside Retail Bank & owns 41 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP owns 0.02% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 1.19M shares. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 7,735 shares. Hudson Bay Cap L P, a New York-based fund reported 82,874 shares. Swiss Bank stated it has 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 79,519 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 34 shares. Hg Vora Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.20M shares. Gemmer Asset Lc holds 92 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Service Automobile Association reported 5,172 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 67,522 shares. 441,897 were reported by Ulysses Mgmt Lc. Quantbot Technology Lp holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 45,435 shares.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76M and $188.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Town Sports International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CLUB) by 399,280 shares to 2.71M shares, valued at $12.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ames National Corp (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 28,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK).

Analysts await Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 160.53% or $0.61 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-2.44 actual earnings per share reported by Shutterfly, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -90.57% EPS growth.

Analysts await Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 8.25% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.97 per share. DOX’s profit will be $143.99 million for 15.24 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by Amdocs Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.96% EPS growth.