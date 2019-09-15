As Amdocs LTD (DOX) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Voloridge Investment Management Decreased Its Holding by $1.11 Million; As Lithia Mtrs (LAD) Market Value Rose, Cardinal Capital Management Cut Its Holding

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 18,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.80% . The institutional investor held 772,278 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $91.73M, down from 791,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $128.15. About 360,501 shares traded or 46.87% up from the average. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Net $52.1M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lithia Motors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAD); 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Raises Dividend to 29c; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 14/03/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 29C/SHR, EST. 30C; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY TOTAL SAME STORE SALES WERE FLAT; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2.29; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Rev $2.66B; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 EPS $10.60

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 33.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 17,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 36,279 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25M, down from 54,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $66.21. About 589,792 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 05/03/2018 Amdocs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amdocs Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOX); 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 1.3%-3.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 04/04/2018 – AMDOCS – VUBIQUITY WILL BE PREMIUM CONTENT DIGITAL DISTRIBUTOR FOR OTT PLATFORMS, VUBIQUITY’S LIVE-TO-VOD SOLUTION FOR TURNER’S PORTFOLIO OF NETWORKS; 22/03/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Customer Experience; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired by Amdocs, Renews Deal with Turner; 03/05/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $3.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 42,103 shares to 83,013 shares, valued at $6.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 11,091 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Analysts await Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 12.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.9 per share. DOX’s profit will be $137.24M for 16.39 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Amdocs Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 14,414 shares to 1.39M shares, valued at $42.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 246,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.84M shares, and has risen its stake in Providence Svc Corp (NASDAQ:PRSC).

Analysts await Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.14 earnings per share, up 10.95% or $0.31 from last year’s $2.83 per share. LAD’s profit will be $72.90M for 10.20 P/E if the $3.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.95 actual earnings per share reported by Lithia Motors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.44% EPS growth.