As Amdocs LTD (DOX) Share Price Rose, Hbk Investments LP Has Decreased Position by $1.15 Million; Pfizer (PFE) Holder Wesbanco Bank Lifted Holding by $406,098 as Market Valuation Declined

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 9,669 shares as the company's stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 347,724 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.77 million, up from 338,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $42.4. About 31.86M shares traded or 37.02% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 79.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP analyzed 21,229 shares as the company's stock rose 7.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,388 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $292,000, down from 26,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $8.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $63.42. About 474,589 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 8.17% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.60% the S&P500.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26 million and $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 61,625 shares to 66,355 shares, valued at $6.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,293 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41B and $7.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Call) by 298,400 shares to 310,000 shares, valued at $28.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 13,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).