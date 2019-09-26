As Amdocs LTD (DOX) Market Value Rose, Capital Fund Management Sa Has Increased Its Holding by $539,400; Goldman Sachs (GS) Market Value Rose While D L Carlson Investment Group Lowered Its Position

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs (GS) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 1,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 15,629 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20 million, down from 17,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $209.53. About 283,374 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 24/05/2018 – Incyte at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 16/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Says Emerging Markets Now Look Like Rich Countries; 18/05/2018 – Blankfein Likely to Quit as Goldman CEO in December, NYT Reports; 03/04/2018 – Equity International, Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division and Centaurus Capital Close Single Largest Real Estate Investment in Argentina in Over a Decade; 09/03/2018 – Carl Quintanilla: DJ: Goldman’s Blankfein Is Preparing to Exit Firm as Soon as Year’s End–Sources(h/t @RyanRuggiero) $GS; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Goldman US$ Liquid Reserves Plus Fund ‘AAf/S1+’; 09/03/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein Is Preparing to Exit Firm as Soon as Year’s End; 24/05/2018 – MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS JOINT BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS, J.P. MORGAN, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 21/05/2018 – The Trade: Goldman Sachs loses senior sales trader to Credit Suisse

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 8,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The hedge fund held 64,100 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.98 million, up from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $66.17. About 51,383 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 0.0%-6.0% YOY; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amdocs Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOX); 04/04/2018 – VUBIQUITY, RECENTLY BOUGHT BY AMDOCS, RENEWS DEAL W/ TURNER; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q REV. $992.3M, EST. $980.5M; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 2.3%-4.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AS REPORTED; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS GROWTH FORECAST; 04/04/2018 – AMDOCS – VUBIQUITY WILL BE PREMIUM CONTENT DIGITAL DISTRIBUTOR FOR OTT PLATFORMS, VUBIQUITY’S LIVE-TO-VOD SOLUTION FOR TURNER’S PORTFOLIO OF NETWORKS; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance AI in the; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ PROBING POTENTIAL CLEARLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN DOX

More notable recent Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Amdocs Limited Files Fiscal 2018 Annual Report Nasdaq:DOX – GlobeNewswire” on December 10, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Amdocs Limited Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Amdocs Gains FCC Approval to Begin Initial Commercial Deployments for Citizens Broadband Radio Service – GlobeNewswire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Shares of Amdocs Tumbled Today – Nasdaq” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vodafone Idea Partners with Amdocs for Multi-Year Smart Operations Services for Postpaid Segment – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $10.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (Call) (NYSE:LYB) by 54,500 shares to 5,400 shares, valued at $465,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dish Network Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:DISH) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,900 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Dividend Stocks with Large Share Buybacks – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Should Visa Worry About Apple’s New Credit Card? – Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Finally, Some Relief on the Trade Front – Investorplace.com” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs (GS) is Offering Buyouts to Encourage Partners to Leave as CEO Works to Shrink Bank – Business Insider – StreetInsider.com” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: A Bank Run in Play? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.47 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.