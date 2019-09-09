As Amdocs LTD (DOX) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Bridgeway Capital Management Lowered Position; Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Holder Autonomy Capital LP Has Raised Position

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 25,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 813,150 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.00 million, down from 838,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $65.65. About 505,589 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Customer Experience; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS GROWTH FORECAST; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired By Amdocs, Renews Deal With Turner DOX; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ PROBING POTENTIAL CLEARLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN DOX; 04/04/2018 – VUBIQUITY, RECENTLY BOUGHT BY AMDOCS, RENEWS DEAL W/ TURNER; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD DOX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired by Amdocs, Renews Deal with Turner; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance Al in the Media and Communications Industry; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS SEES 3Q REV. $990M TO $1.03B, EST. $992.2M

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 175.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 266,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The hedge fund held 419,002 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69M, up from 152,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $11.73. About 3.17M shares traded or 30.49% up from the average. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti

More notable recent Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “How Option Traders Are Playing Grupo Financiero Galicia Following Argentina Market Crash – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Grupo Supervielle, Grupo Financiero Galicia, and BBVA Banco Frances Stocks All Plunged Today – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mmtec leads financial gainers, Banco Macro and MDJM among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Grupo Supervielle, Grupo Financiero Galicia, and Pampa Energia Stocks All Popped 10% or More Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

More notable recent Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amdocs Announces Expansion of Global Strategic Agreement with Microsoft – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amdocs (DOX) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amdocs Limited Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 27th – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Amdocs Tumbled Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 23, 2019.