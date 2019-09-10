As Amdocs Limited (DOX) Stock Rose, Willis Investment Counsel Decreased Its Holding by $2.49 Million; Loeb Partners Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Has Raised by $24.30 Million

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Amdocs Limited (DOX) by 36.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 46,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 81,563 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, down from 127,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Amdocs Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $66.37. About 861,718 shares traded or 41.03% up from the average. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 22/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWING POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN SYMBOL DOX; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Custom; 03/05/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amdocs Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOX); 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 0.0%-6.0% YOY; 22/03/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance AI in the; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS SEES 3Q REV. $990M TO $1.03B, EST. $992.2M; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 1.3%-3.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure

Loeb Partners Corporation increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation bought 450 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.39 million, up from 650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.58. About 21.18 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp Com (NASDAQ:STRL) by 7,728 shares to 230,900 shares, valued at $18.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suntrust Bank (XOP) by 91,383 shares in the quarter, for a total of 346,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ:NRCIA).

Analysts await Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 12.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.9 per share. DOX’s profit will be $135.35 million for 16.43 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Amdocs Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Loeb Partners Corporation, which manages about $405.10M and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 15,600 shares to 500 shares, valued at $39.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Co holds 0.5% or 12,925 shares in its portfolio. Ckw Fincl invested 0.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset reported 296,131 shares. Gulf National Bank (Uk) invested 1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mcmillion Mgmt invested 2.38% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Hawaiian Savings Bank stated it has 0.37% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Thompson Investment has invested 1.93% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Reliant Inv Mngmt Limited Company reported 16,140 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 1.87M shares. Peapack Gladstone stated it has 366,926 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Wright Investors Inc holds 105,896 shares or 2.31% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 58.05 million shares. Moreover, Heathbridge Capital Management Limited has 6.65% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 615,925 shares. Grimes accumulated 316,531 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management has invested 1.85% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).