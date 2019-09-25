As Amdocs Limited (DOX) Stock Rose, Shareholder Denali Advisors Raised Stake; Glazer Capital Continues to Hold Holding in Quad / Graphics (QUAD)

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 36.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 131,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 495,892 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92M, up from 364,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $543.82M market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.29. About 490,234 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amdocs Limited (DOX) by 80.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 45,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 101,800 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.32 million, up from 56,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amdocs Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $65.95. About 463,229 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 04/04/2018 – VUBIQUITY, RECENTLY BOUGHT BY AMDOCS, RENEWS DEAL W/ TURNER; 05/03/2018 Amdocs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs 2Q EPS 70c; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance AI in the; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 95C; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME TRADES IN AMDOCS; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Customer Experience; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amdocs Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOX); 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 0.0%-6.0% YOY

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $668.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 330,200 shares to 436,800 shares, valued at $14.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 4,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,456 shares, and cut its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC).

