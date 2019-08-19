As Amc Networks (AMCX) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder S Muoio & Company Has Decreased Holding by $431,200; As Dominion Energy (D) Stock Declined, Holder Colonial Trust Advisors Has Increased Its Stake

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) by 10.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.37% . The institutional investor held 65,008 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, down from 72,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $50.16. About 465,193 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 11.34% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 19/03/2018 – RLJ ENTERTAINMENT – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS RETAINED FINANCIAL & LEGAL ADVISORS TO ASSIST IN REVIEWING AMC NETWORKS’ PROPOSAL; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Rev $740.8M; 14/03/2018 AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC INITIATES WITH SECTOR PERFORM, $57 TARGET PRICE; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Net $156.9M; 18/04/2018 – FOX, AMC NETWORKS LEAD $75 MILLION FUNDING ROUND FOR FUBOTV; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in AMC Networks; 26/04/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SAYS CEO JOSHUA W. SAPAN’S TOTAL FY 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $29.6 MLN VS $30.5 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Variety: AMC Networks International Strikes Rooftop Deal for VR Factual Fare; 24/04/2018 – AMC Networks Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 15 Days; 09/05/2018 – AMC Health Named Best Telemedicine Service for General Care by Business.com

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 23.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 11,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 61,385 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71 million, up from 49,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $76.86. About 3.59M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PRESENTS LONG-RANGE PLAN ON RENEWABLE ENERGY; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83M and $109.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Device Tech Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 118,000 shares to 170,500 shares, valued at $8.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 78,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,751 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold AMCX shares while 108 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 3.19% more from 49.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 82,100 were reported by Swiss Bancorp. Maryland-based Campbell Co Adviser Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.1% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Alps Advisors Inc invested 0% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Fayez Sarofim, Texas-based fund reported 6,220 shares. 881,906 were reported by Gamco Invsts Et Al. Merian (Uk) stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 32,119 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company reported 712,500 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 8,135 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Pa reported 283,105 shares. 20 were reported by Earnest Prtnrs Ltd. Moreover, Matarin Mngmt Limited Co has 0.81% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). 9,599 were reported by Meeder Asset Management. Citadel Advisors Lc holds 0% or 38,930 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Lc holds 101,952 shares. Pittenger Anderson Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 7,775 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt owns 2,565 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Hartford Investment Management reported 141,645 shares. Wellington Shields & Communication Limited Company invested in 0.1% or 2,668 shares. Bp Public Ltd Com has 0.28% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 93,373 shares. Reliant Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.24% or 4,075 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 6,632 shares. 13,646 were reported by Ntv Asset Mngmt Lc. Tennessee-based First Mercantile Tru Com has invested 0.4% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cap World Investors accumulated 3.12M shares. Guggenheim Ltd Com owns 256,629 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Aurora Inv Counsel stated it has 1.04% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 3,840 were reported by Pitcairn.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought 1,965 shares worth $149,998.

