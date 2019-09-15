As Amc Networks (AMCX) Stock Value Declined, Holder Raymond James & Associates Trimmed by $456,678 Its Stake; Federated Invs Pa (FII) Market Value Rose While Northwest Investment Counselors Has Trimmed Position by $560,736

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc decreased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII) by 28.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc sold 17,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The institutional investor held 43,543 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42 million, down from 61,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Federated Invs Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $33.02. About 626,745 shares traded or 2.82% up from the average. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors 1Q EPS 60c; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – AGREEMENT HAS BEEN APPROVED BY BOARDS OF FEDERATED AND BTPS; 13/04/2018 – Federated Investors Agrees to Acquire Majority Interest in London-Based Integrated ESG Manager Hermes Investment Management From BT Pension Scheme; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – FEDERATED’S EQUITY ASSETS WERE $64.0 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN $0.8 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.6% Position in Albireo Pharma; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR,FROM 25C,EST. 25C; 13/04/2018 – Federated Investors Buys 60% of Hermes Fund Managers From BT Pension Scheme; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Adds Dropbox, Exits WageWorks: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Federated Investors Presenting at Conference May 29; 05/04/2018 – SEBI TO INTRODUCE NEW SYSTEM FOR MONITORING CO. FII LIMITS

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 8,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.37% . The institutional investor held 179,289 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.77M, down from 187,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $50.85. About 424,903 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 11.34% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SEES IMPROVEMENT IN 2Q ADVERTISING REVENUE; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/03/2018 – RLJ Entertainment: There Can Be No Assurance That Any Definitive Agreement Will Be Reached or Entered Into Regarding the Proposal From AMC Networks; 14/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 18/04/2018 – FOX, AMC NETWORKS LEAD $75 MILLION FUNDING ROUND FOR FUBOTV; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Rev $740.8M; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in AMC Networks; 23/05/2018 – Variety: AMC Networks International Strikes Rooftop Deal for VR Factual Fare; 10/05/2018 – AMCX: NEW WEB TV SERVICES OFFSET HALF OF VIDEO SUBSCRIBER LOSS; 14/03/2018 AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC INITIATES WITH SECTOR PERFORM, $57 TARGET PRICE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 16 investors sold FII shares while 85 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 74.82 million shares or 0.12% less from 74.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont Capital Mgmt owns 7,848 shares. Barclays Public Limited invested in 0% or 85,395 shares. 12,796 are owned by Td Asset. Appleton Ptnrs Ma owns 78,830 shares. Ims Cap reported 10,653 shares. Country Club Trust Na reported 308,609 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank invested in 0.01% or 18,167 shares. Panagora Asset accumulated 0.01% or 41,836 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Company reported 789 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 5.07M shares. S&T Bancorp Pa reported 313,837 shares. Continental Advsr Ltd Co reported 1.89% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Moreover, Captrust has 0% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Menta Cap Llc reported 24,204 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Da Davidson & holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 36,150 shares.

Analysts await Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. FII’s profit will be $65.79M for 12.70 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Federated Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.84% EPS growth.

More recent Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Federated Investors, Inc. Appoints Martin Jarzebowski as Director of Responsible Investing – PRNewswire” on August 27, 2019. Also Pehub.com published the news titled: “Federated Investors taps Jarzebowski as director of responsible investing – PE Hub” on August 27, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Federated Investors: A Quality Trap? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 24, 2019 was also an interesting one.

More notable recent AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AMC Networks Inc. Completes Acquisition of RLJ Entertainment, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on November 01, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AMCX vs. NFLX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AMC Networks to Report Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on January 24, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “AMC Networks to Participate in Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold AMCX shares while 123 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 46.51 million shares or 8.26% less from 50.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Twin Tree LP holds 462 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 38,032 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 30,762 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co reported 15,048 shares. Ohio-based James Rech Inc has invested 0.1% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0% or 52 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 8,343 shares. Vanguard Gp owns 4.06M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ing Groep Nv reported 6,948 shares stake. Euclidean Mgmt Lc holds 37,400 shares. Schroder Inv Management Gru has 0.02% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 357,675 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 26,839 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Interstate Bancshares invested 0% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Sg Americas Limited Liability accumulated 29,818 shares. 6,189 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99B and $69.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 45,760 shares to 709,846 shares, valued at $15.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 63,599 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

Analysts await AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.69 earnings per share, down 21.40% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.15 per share. AMCX’s profit will be $94.02 million for 7.52 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.60 actual earnings per share reported by AMC Networks Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.00% negative EPS growth.