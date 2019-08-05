As Amc Networks (AMCX) Stock Value Declined, Gam Holding Ag Raised Stake by $751,800; As Texas Instrs (TXN) Market Value Rose, Holder Apg Asset Management Nv Has Lowered Its Position

Gam Holding Ag increased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) by 80.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag bought 13,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.37% . The institutional investor held 30,021 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, up from 16,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $52.45. About 5,846 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 11.34% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 10/05/2018 – AMCX: NEW WEB TV SERVICES OFFSET HALF OF VIDEO SUBSCRIBER LOSS; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Rev $740.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ AMC Networks Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMCX); 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS: AMC PREMIERE TO BE PART OF YOUTUBE TV NEXT MONTH; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Net $156.9M; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 14/03/2018 AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC INITIATES WITH SECTOR PERFORM, $57 TARGET PRICE; 15/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q EPS $2.54; 18/04/2018 – FOX, AMC NETWORKS LEAD $75 MILLION FUNDING ROUND FOR FUBOTV

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 71.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 2.15M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 850,819 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.37M, down from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $118.79. About 175,533 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video)

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc by 341,000 shares to 544,300 shares, valued at $15.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 129,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.45 million activity. Another trade for 14,749 shares valued at $1.53 million was sold by CARP DANIEL A. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider XIE BING sold $922,762.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 21.06 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

