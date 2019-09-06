As Amc Networks (AMCX) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Shapiro Capital Management Lowered Holding; As Cerner (CERN) Market Valuation Rose, Lau Associates Has Trimmed Stake by $957,600

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amc Networks Inc. (AMCX) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 277,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.37% . The institutional investor held 1.73M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.24B, down from 2.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $49.28. About 114,169 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 11.34% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 18/04/2018 – FOX, AMC NETWORKS LEAD $75 MILLION FUNDING ROUND FOR FUBOTV; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS: AMC PREMIERE TO BE PART OF YOUTUBE TV NEXT MONTH; 19/04/2018 – DJ AMC Networks Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMCX); 14/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in AMC Networks; 16/04/2018 – AMC Networks Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SEES IMPROVEMENT IN 2Q ADVERTISING REVENUE; 10/05/2018 – AMCX: NEW WEB TV SERVICES OFFSET HALF OF VIDEO SUBSCRIBER LOSS

Lau Associates Llc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 78.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc sold 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 4,650 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $266,000, down from 21,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $67.64. About 347,112 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 21/05/2018 – CERNER REPORTS AMENDMENT TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 58C; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Shr Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Rev $5.325B-$5.45B; 09/04/2018 – Rankin County Hospital District Launches Cerner Electronic Health Record; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – EXPANDS $500 MLN REPURCHASE PROGRAM THAT WAS APPROVED ON MAY 23, 2017, BRINGING TOTAL AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE AMOUNT TO $1 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: @DeptVetAffairs Signs $10 Billion Health Records Contract With Cerner; 02/05/2018 – CERNER SEES FY REV. $5.33B TO $5.45B, EST. $5.52B; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $190.80 million for 28.66 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Kingdom-based Veritas Mngmt Llp has invested 6.09% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Raymond James Tru Na owns 5,187 shares. Wilkins Inv Counsel owns 24,475 shares. Andra Ap has 0.16% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 94,700 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 305,727 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. S&Co accumulated 52,224 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 428 shares. Pictet Asset has invested 0.02% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 0% or 1,309 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Parametric Associates Ltd Llc holds 732,099 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. United Automobile Association stated it has 0.12% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Raymond James & Assocs has 0.03% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Tci Wealth Advisors accumulated 588 shares. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Mi reported 26,087 shares.

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CERN or TRHC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on April 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cerner (CERN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Stocks These Socially Responsible Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Expect 10% Upside For The Holdings of USMF – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SYNH or CERN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00 billion and $4282.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 446,477 shares to 14.93M shares, valued at $267.02 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 6,636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.94M shares, and has risen its stake in Imax Corporation (NYSE:IMAX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold AMCX shares while 108 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 3.19% more from 49.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 162,123 shares. Bessemer Grp has 0% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Matarin Cap Llc stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Arrowstreet Lp holds 0.03% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) or 224,054 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 5,094 shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 29,034 shares stake. M&T National Bank Corporation owns 5,005 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 65,305 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) Corporation has invested 0.19% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Advsr Preferred Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,312 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt accumulated 202 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0.12% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Carroll Assoc has invested 0% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX).