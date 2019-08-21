As Amc Networks (AMCX) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Meritage Portfolio Management Has Increased Position; Ci Investments Has Increased International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) Stake by $8.30 Million as Stock Price Rose

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) by 26.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 17,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.37% . The institutional investor held 86,622 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, up from 68,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $49.57. About 121,243 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 11.34% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 14/03/2018 AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC INITIATES WITH SECTOR PERFORM, $57 TARGET PRICE; 26/04/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SAYS CEO JOSHUA W. SAPAN’S TOTAL FY 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $29.6 MLN VS $30.5 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Net $156.9M; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SEES IMPROVEMENT IN 2Q ADVERTISING REVENUE; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – AMC Networks Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 15 Days; 19/04/2018 – DJ AMC Networks Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMCX); 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in AMC Networks; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS: AMC PREMIERE TO BE PART OF YOUTUBE TV NEXT MONTH

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) by 824.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 64,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 72,692 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.36M, up from 7,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in International Flavors&Fragra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $110.77. About 356,329 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – Flavor Giant IFF Goes Natural in $6.4 Billion Deal; 15/05/2018 – IFF CFO RICHARD O’LEARY SPEAKS AT TEL AVIV CONFERENCE; 25/04/2018 – International Flavors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Intl Flavors & Fragrances 1Q EPS $1.63; 15/05/2018 – IFF CEO ANDREAS FIBIG SPEAKS AT TEL AVIV CONFERENCE; 10/05/2018 – Frutarom-IFF deal followed talks with other strategics; 07/05/2018 – IFF Will Remain Headquartered in New York City and Will Maintain a Presence in Israel; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO COMBINE WITH FRUTAROM; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO MAINTAIN QTRLY DIV CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – IFF’s Acquisition of Frutarom Expected to Be Neutral to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in First Full Year

More notable recent International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100000 to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on August 21, 2019, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: KPTI GTT IFF: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – Stockhouse” published on August 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100000 to Contact the Firm – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for NFLX, PS and IFF: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – Stockhouse” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues its Investigation on Behalf of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Investors (IFF) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guyasuta Invest Inc accumulated 1,710 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Renaissance Investment Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.69% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) or 13,175 shares. Markel stated it has 0.14% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt reported 616,451 shares. Adage Capital Prtnrs Grp Incorporated Ltd stated it has 23,500 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) or 42,318 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Shell Asset reported 5,906 shares. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.01% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 6,800 shares. Aviva Public Lc invested 0.03% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). 5,220 were accumulated by Tiverton Asset Mgmt. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt stated it has 250,000 shares or 4.97% of all its holdings. Cadence Capital Management Ltd holds 0.02% or 1,716 shares. Company National Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 3,044 shares. Plante Moran Finance Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 166 shares.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 1.34 million shares to 5.17M shares, valued at $249.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 924,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,550 shares, and cut its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold AMCX shares while 108 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 3.19% more from 49.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T reported 22,225 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Company has 0% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 23,786 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. James Inv Research holds 0.14% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 37,367 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp owns 0.15% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 236,320 shares. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 18,015 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru Com has 23 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 82,100 were accumulated by Swiss Bank. Creative Planning invested 0% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Assoc New York accumulated 0.6% or 6,800 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners reported 0.03% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Georgia-based Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability has invested 0% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX).

More notable recent AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “AMC Networks Inc. Earnings: Buying Growth – The Motley Fool” published on November 05, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “AMC Networks Is ‘Amazing’ For The Wrong Reason, Bernstein Says In Downgrade – Benzinga” on June 21, 2018. More interesting news about AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AMC Networks: Primed To Benefit In The Streaming Wars – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AMC Networks Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.