As Amc Networks (AMCX) Market Value Declined, Shareholder U S Global Investors Has Upped Position; As Fluor (FLR) Market Value Declined, Holder Calamos Advisors Has Trimmed Position by $5.51 Million

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fluor Corp (FLR) by 26.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc analyzed 153,000 shares as the company's stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 430,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.82 million, down from 583,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fluor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.89% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $17.5. About 723,184 shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500.

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) by 55.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 8,384 shares as the company's stock declined 9.37% . The institutional investor held 23,499 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 15,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $48.93. About 91,384 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 11.34% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $16.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Crp Of Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 58,401 shares to 599,676 shares, valued at $91.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,474 shares, and has risen its stake in Lam Research Corp (Call).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $501,786 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold FLR shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Capital Ltd reported 28 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Moreover, Gideon Advsr has 0.12% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) or 35 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.01% or 7,489 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 18,828 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bb&T Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 62,292 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) owns 0.02% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 6,745 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins accumulated 64,172 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Parsec Financial holds 66,429 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 6,232 shares. Tctc Ltd Liability Company invested 0.71% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 0.01% or 26,801 shares. Estabrook Capital Mngmt holds 0% or 665 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Fluor Corporation (FLR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" on June 11, 2019

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00 million and $208.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silvercrest Metals Inc by 200,000 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 18,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,036 shares, and cut its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Intlg S A.