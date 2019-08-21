As Amc Networks (AMCX) Market Value Declined, S Muoio & Company Has Cut Holding; Rbo & Co Has Cut Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) Holding by $3.22 Million as Stock Price Rose

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) by 10.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.37% . The institutional investor held 65,008 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, down from 72,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.66. About 341,300 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 11.34% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 23/05/2018 – Variety: AMC Networks International Strikes Rooftop Deal for VR Factual Fare; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in AMC Networks; 09/05/2018 – AMC Health Named Best Telemedicine Service for General Care by Business.com; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $57; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Net $156.9M; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SEES IMPROVEMENT IN 2Q ADVERTISING REVENUE; 19/03/2018 – RLJ Entertainment: There Can Be No Assurance That Any Definitive Agreement Will Be Reached or Entered Into Regarding the Proposal From AMC Networks; 15/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – FOX, AMC NETWORKS LEAD $75 MILLION FUNDING ROUND FOR FUBOTV; 19/04/2018 – DJ AMC Networks Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMCX)

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 65,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 213,498 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66M, down from 279,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Inter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $54.3. About 2.80 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold AMCX shares while 108 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 3.19% more from 49.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). South Dakota Inv Council accumulated 44,282 shares. Weik Capital Management owns 0.17% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 5,985 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Corp owns 0.03% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 40,860 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 5,109 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory holds 6,831 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 747,901 are held by Ameriprise Fin. Morgan Stanley holds 128,913 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.54% or 2.41M shares. Axa reported 156,400 shares stake. Alps Advsrs Inc has 0% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 6,505 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) or 1,379 shares. Shelton Management stated it has 0.01% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 18,015 shares. Cadence Capital Lc stated it has 0.11% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX).

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83 million and $109.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Device Tech Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 118,000 shares to 170,500 shares, valued at $8.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 558,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 620,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

