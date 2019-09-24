As Amc Entmt Hldgs (AMC) Valuation Declined, North Star Investment Management Lifted Holding; Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Has Lowered Its Amer Express (AXP) Stake by $633,450

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amer Express (AXP) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc sold 5,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 452,585 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.87M, down from 457,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amer Express for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $118.24. About 5.20M shares traded or 51.14% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; EST. $1.71; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 08/03/2018 – Is More of the Same Enough for American Express? — Heard on the Street; 18/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 20/03/2018 – AXP: CYBER ATTACK INVOLVED AN ORBITZ PLATFORM; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.6B; 15/05/2018 – American Express Total Card Member Loans, U.S. Consumer and Small Business, Were $64.5 Billion for April; 26/04/2018 – American Express Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit tops estimates as record splurge on rewards woos customers

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (AMC) by 37.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 49,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% . The institutional investor held 181,501 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69 million, up from 131,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.72. About 2.26M shares traded. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has declined 16.90% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 22/05/2018 – Lot18 & AMC Launch Sales for New Female-Inspired “The Walking Dead” Wine Collection; 07/05/2018 – AMC CEO: NOT CONCERNED THAT EUROPE HAD A SOFT QUARTER; 30/03/2018 – iAPPROVEAPP Featured on AMC Network’s NewsWatch During Sexual Assault Awareness Month; 01/05/2018 – Purch Partners with AMC on New James Cameron Series; 22/03/2018 – ‘The Karate Kid’ Returns to the Big Screen With a Sneak Preview of YouTube Red’s Original Series Reboot ‘Cobra Kai,’ in Cinemas; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-BlackRock, India’s Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management lead race for IDFC AMC – Mint; 20/03/2018 – AMC Theatres’ Advance Ticket Sales Records Getting Obliterated by AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR; 29/03/2018 – AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 bln float of Odeon cinemas; 19/03/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT – ZENG IS AN EMPLOYEE OF AMC’S CONTROLLING STOCKHOLDER, DALIAN WANDA GROUP; 09/03/2018 – McChord AF Base: AMC, AFGSC chief scientists discuss innovation

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.21 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.