As Amc Entmt Hldgs (AMC) Valuation Declined, Coatue Management Cut Its Position; Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Trimmed Its Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) Holding by $12.03 Million as Market Value Rose

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (AMC) by 64.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 32,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% . The hedge fund held 17,918 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $266,000, down from 50,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.98% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $10.86. About 2.46M shares traded. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has declined 16.90% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 29/03/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 07/05/2018 – AMC Entertainment 1Q EPS 14c; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC SEEKS PLACEMENT BEFORE FILING RED HERRING PROSPECTUS; 04/04/2018 – Off-Broadway Smash-Hit ‘Puffs’ Brings a Hilarious Take on the Wizarding World to Moviegoers Nationwide May 9 and 12 Only; 04/04/2018 – AMC CINEMAS WINS FIRST LICENSE FOR THEATERS IN SAUDI ARABIA; 04/04/2018 – AMC, Fund Plan 30-40 Cinemas in About 15 Cities Over Next Five Years; 04/04/2018 – AMC SEES SAUDI LICENSE A `LUCRATIVE OPPORTUNITY’ FOR COMPANY; 07/05/2018 – AMC Results Beat Projections — Earnings Review; 14/05/2018 – ‘Jumanji Double Feature’ Event Offers Twice the Adventure, Twice the Laughs and Twice the Fun in Cinemas for Two Days Only June; 19/03/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT NAMES JOHN ZENG AS NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Marketaxess Holdings Inc (MKTX) by 82.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 48,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 10,105 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, down from 59,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marketaxess Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $10.57 during the last trading session, reaching $405.68. About 286,664 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q EPS $1.27, EST. $1.23; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess to Participate in Sandler O’Neill + Partners, LP Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference; 03/04/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for March 2018; 09/03/2018 – MarketAxess Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q REV. $114.7M, EST. $114.2M; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $60.2B :MKTX US; 11/04/2018 – MarketAxess to Host Conference Call Announcing First Quarter 2018 on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O – CO AND BLACKROCK, INC ARE EXPANDING THEIR OPEN TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIAN CREDIT MARKETS; 06/04/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold AMC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.46 million shares or 0.70% less from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.11% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) for 75,429 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corp holds 0.02% or 12,450 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Natl Bank has 390 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quantbot Techs LP owns 42,571 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cambridge Inv Rech Incorporated invested 0.01% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). 11,251 were accumulated by Hollencrest Capital Mngmt. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) for 30,192 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has 144,580 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc holds 77,127 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kwmg holds 0% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) for 10 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Company holds 2.51 million shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership owns 129,701 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 80,164 shares. Rothschild And Company Asset Us holds 0.09% or 536,164 shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 21,198 shares or 0% of the stock.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38B and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.35M shares to 2.09 million shares, valued at $555.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 588,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in Coupa Software Inc.

More notable recent AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AMC Slays a Rival Movie Service, but It’s Not MoviePass – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “2 interesting plot twists from AMC’s quarterly call – Kansas City Business Journal” published on August 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “National CineMedia (NCM)’s Noovie Arcade Has Changed The Game On The Big Screen With The Ball Park® Brand Hot Dog Derby Augmented Reality Game – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why AMC Entertainment Stock Jumped Friday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $358,490 activity.

More notable recent MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Five things you need to know about the LSE-Refinitiv merger – MarketWatch” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is MarketAxess (MKTX) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think ” Yes ” – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MKTX) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 08/14/2019: NXRT,MKTX,HTLF,QCRH – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold MKTX shares while 86 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 36.55 million shares or 6.84% less from 39.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Gp holds 75,361 shares. Ameriprise Inc accumulated 218,402 shares or 0.02% of the stock. C M Bidwell Assocs has 0.01% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Johnson Finance Gp has 0% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 125 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 101 shares. Blair William Communications Il invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Brinker Capital Inc holds 0.08% or 9,055 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 0.1% or 978,207 shares. Argent Trust stated it has 1,219 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 6,800 shares. Signaturefd Limited Company accumulated 88 shares. Cleararc owns 0.04% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 969 shares. Us Bankshares De accumulated 20,909 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 10,105 are owned by Grandeur Peak Advisors Limited. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) or 47 shares.