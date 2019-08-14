As Amc Entmt Hldgs (AMC) Stock Price Declined, Coatue Management Trimmed Position by $459,592; Parus Finance Uk LTD Lowered Holding in Merck & Co (MRK) by $1.89 Million as Market Value Rose

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (AMC) by 64.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 32,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% . The hedge fund held 17,918 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $266,000, down from 50,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.67. About 3.02M shares traded or 13.79% up from the average. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has declined 16.90% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 13/03/2018 – March 13th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC); 17/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS SAYS WITH THIS INVESTMENT, DAI-ICHI LIFE WOULD APPOINT ONE NOMINEE DIRECTOR ON BOARD OF UNION AMC; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC SEEKS PLACEMENT BEFORE FILING RED HERRING PROSPECTUS; 03/04/2018 – AMC Entertainment Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – Hometown Source: AMC president Commissioner Morris addresses county officials; 07/03/2018 – Scott+Scott, Attorneys at Law, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. and March 13th Lead Plaintiff Deadline (AMC); 04/04/2018 – AMC Entertainment To Open First Theater in Riyadh on April 18; 29/03/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS WORKING WITH CITI TO FLOAT BRITAIN’S ODEON CINEMA CHAIN; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 TOTAL REV 18.7B RUPEES VS 15.9B Y/Y; 03/04/2018 – ZEN TECHNOLOGIES ORDER BOOK INCLUDES INR1.26B OF AMC PROJECTS

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 13.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 22,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 151,340 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.59M, down from 174,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $86.08. About 8.05M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA 1Q Ebitda Pre-Exceptionals at EUR1.01B; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 09/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Target Cut to EUR85 From EUR110 by CFRA; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – COMBINATION ARMS AND THE CHEMOTHERAPY ARMS OF BOTH STUDIES ALSO REMAIN OPEN; 09/05/2018 – Korea Investment Adds Merck & Co, Exits Ryanair: 13F; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 16/05/2018 – Merck to Use Genome Editing in Study of Gut Bacteria to Benefit Malnourished Children; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18: Bristol-Myers tunes out static, broadcasts impressive results for Opdivo/Yervoy lung cancer combo $BMY $MRK

Parus Finance Uk Ltd, which manages about $313.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 79,895 shares to 911,010 shares, valued at $29.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB).

