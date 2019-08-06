As Amc Entmt Hldgs (AMC) Stock Declined, 1492 Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $300,734; Centurylink Investment Management Company Has Increased Stake in International Business Machs (IBM) as Market Value Rose

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in International Business Machs Corp (IBM) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 3,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 17,927 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, up from 14,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in International Business Machs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.41% or $6.49 during the last trading session, reaching $140.76. About 6.94 million shares traded or 93.50% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – Canada Launches C$400m 5G Project With Five Firms Including IBM; 17/05/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC – WORKING WITH IBM TO BETTER ENABLE MARKETERS TO BUILD ENGAGING MEDIA CAMPAIGNS; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH; 03/04/2018 – IBM Vet Leads Company Behind Pipeline System Shut by Web Attack; 08/03/2018 – IBM CFO JIM KAVANAUGH SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel; 14/05/2018 – IBM Executives Press U.S. Lawmakers Not to Adopt EU Privacy Law; 15/05/2018 – IBM joins forces with a start-up to combine crypto with environmental credit trading; 23/05/2018 – Chevrolet Teams with The Weather Company, an IBM Business, to Improve Real-Time Decisions on the Race Track; 17/04/2018 – IBM earnings beat: $2.45 per share, vs $2.42 expected EPS

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (AMC) by 9.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 21,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% . The institutional investor held 216,892 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, down from 238,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.48% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $11.1. About 2.82 million shares traded or 10.76% up from the average. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has declined 16.90% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 04/04/2018 – AMC Expects to Open Its First Theater in Riyadh on April 18; 06/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 13, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Get in the Ring With Wrestling Documentary ‘350 Days’ Starring Pro Legends Bret Hart and ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham in U.S. Cinemas July 12 Only; 07/05/2018 – AMC Entertainment 1Q Rev $1.38B; 24/04/2018 – Popular Fate Anime Series Hits the Big Screen for World Premiere of New English Dub Feature in U.S. Cinemas for Two Nights This June; 04/04/2018 – AMC Entertainment In Pact for AMC Cinemas in Saudi Arabia; 09/04/2018 – Michael Bolton Presents ‘American Dream: Detroit,’ a Love Letter From Motor City Legends Chronicling the Greatest Urban Turnaro; 19/03/2018 – ‘Fragments of Truth’ Come to Light in New Faith-Based Documentary, in Cinemas Nationwide April 24 Only; 18/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia to launch first new cinema at private VIP event; 19/03/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT – ZENG IS AN EMPLOYEE OF AMC’S CONTROLLING STOCKHOLDER, DALIAN WANDA GROUP

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45 million and $118.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 189,595 shares to 277,304 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 47.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.17 per share. AMC’s profit will be $25.97M for 11.10 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.21 actual earnings per share reported by AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -120.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold AMC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.46 million shares or 0.70% less from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) or 38,575 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Com reported 54,092 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd stated it has 659,917 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ins New York invested in 22,549 shares. Ameriprise has 0% invested in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). 17,443 were accumulated by Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Corporation. Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn Company has invested 0.03% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Numerixs Invest Technologies Incorporated reported 12,600 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Axa owns 22,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mittleman Brothers Lc has 2.68 million shares for 26.95% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd has 437,989 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Communications accumulated 1,735 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co holds 77,127 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.11% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). State Street reported 1.04M shares stake.

