As Amc Entmt Hldgs (AMC) Market Valuation Declined, Advisory Services Network Upped Its Holding; Fidelity National Financial Stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Has Trimmed by $13.00 Million

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 340,041 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.46M, down from 455,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $136.22. About 3.27 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (AMC) by 1038.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 39,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% . The institutional investor held 43,275 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $643,000, up from 3,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.11. About 1.83 million shares traded. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has declined 16.90% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 19/03/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT NAMES JOHN ZENG AS NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 05/03/2018 ‘Phoenix Wilder: And The Great Elephant Adventure’ Offers All-Ages Entertainment While Focusing on Conservation, Debuting in U.S. Cinemas April 16 Only; 22/03/2018 – ‘The Karate Kid’ Returns to the Big Screen With a Sneak Preview of YouTube Red’s Original Series Reboot ‘Cobra Kai,’ in Cinemas Nationwide April 25 Only; 29/03/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS WORKING WITH CITI TO FLOAT BRITAIN’S ODEON CINEMA CHAIN; 21/05/2018 – Get in the Ring With Wrestling Documentary ‘350 Days’ Starring Pro Legends Bret Hart and ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham in U.S. Cinem; 24/04/2018 – IMAX- IMAX WITH LASER SYSTEMS OPERATE UNDER JOINT REVENUE SHARING DEAL WITH RENEWED 12-YEAR LEASE TERMS, EXPECTED TO BE INSTALLED BETWEEN 2018-2022; 04/04/2018 – AMC: SOME SHOWTIMES IN SAUDI MAY BE EXCLUSIVE FOR ONE GENDER; 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc; 19/04/2018 – ‘The Snowman Trek’ Follows Four Ultra-Athletes Challenging an Impossible Himalayan Record, in Cinemas Nationwide May 17 Only; 12/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 13, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc

More notable recent AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AMC Stubs A-List Is a Hit, but Not AMC Entertainment Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “As AMC Entertainment Rebounds, Accumulate Shares – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why AMC Entertainment Stock Jumped Friday – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why AMC Entertainment Is A Buy After The Stock’s Drop – Seeking Alpha” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why AMC Entertainment Stock Dropped 9% Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold AMC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.46 million shares or 0.70% less from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). 12,600 were accumulated by Numerixs. 6,196 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Blackrock Inc invested 0% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Metropolitan Life Insur, New York-based fund reported 22,549 shares. Moreover, Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) for 138,125 shares. Cim Inv Mangement Incorporated holds 0.19% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) for 32,532 shares. Stifel invested in 11,339 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc accumulated 27 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd invested 0.01% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Lapides Asset Management Ltd Co holds 1.47% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) or 262,900 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Llc holds 38,575 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 11,067 shares. Moreover, Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us has 0.09% invested in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) for 536,164 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp owns 509,050 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88 million and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 11,064 shares to 13,275 shares, valued at $433,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,351 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity (FTEC).

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Worldpay beats analyst estimates following acquisition – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on August 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “FIS Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results for FIS and Worldpay, and Issues Combined Company Guidance for 2019 – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “FIS Named Category Leader in Chartis Report for Sell-Side Risk Management Technology – Business Wire” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Did Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:FIS) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.