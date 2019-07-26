As Ambev Sa (ABEV) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position; Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Nvidia (NVDA) Holding by $1.21 Million; Stock Value Rose

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 86.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,556 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, up from 7,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $5.28 during the last trading session, reaching $173.38. About 9.82M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Declines After Suspending Self-Driving Car Testing; 19/04/2018 – NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and AI Initiatives; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia because of leadership in gaming business; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Delive; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 96.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 491,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,128 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74,000, down from 508,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.09% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $5.16. About 53.40 million shares traded or 111.38% up from the average. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has declined 28.95% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt; 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 14/03/2018 – AMBEV SAYS CCU DEAL APPROVED BY ARGENTINA REGULATOR; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Global Emerging Adds CCB, Exits SK Hynix, Cuts Ambev

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Capital Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.05% or 1,804 shares. Da Davidson & Communication has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Davenport Company Ltd Liability Corp, a Virginia-based fund reported 10,554 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 5,000 shares. Spirit Of America Management New York holds 8,843 shares. Stanley holds 28,209 shares. Baker Avenue Asset LP holds 8,336 shares. Ctc Limited Liability Company reported 363,313 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset has invested 5.11% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moors & Cabot invested in 0.24% or 20,280 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 225 shares. Carret Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0.06% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 7.65 million are owned by Baillie Gifford & Co. 1,882 are held by Family Firm. The Cayman Islands-based Keywise Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 15.41% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81 million and $739.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 16,100 shares to 21,425 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 35,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,350 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

