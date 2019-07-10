As Ambev Sa (ABEV) Stock Value Declined, Holder Eagle Ridge Investment Management Lowered Its Holding by $1.97 Million; Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Stake Held by Roumell Asset Management Llc

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 71.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 794,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19 million, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.59. About 53,168 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 43.01% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enzo Biochem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENZ); 12/03/2018 Enzo Biochem 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C; 16/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Ronda Rousey makes live event debut, Enzo Amore case, U.K. roster; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 96.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 491,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,128 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74,000, down from 508,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.05. About 35.86 million shares traded or 46.51% up from the average. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has declined 28.95% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Global Emerging Adds CCB, Exits SK Hynix, Cuts Ambev; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video); 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ And ‘brAAA’ Ratings On Ambev S.A; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 14/03/2018 – AMBEV SAYS CCU DEAL APPROVED BY ARGENTINA REGULATOR; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $680.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (NYF) by 9,166 shares to 22,465 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 42,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,603 shares, and has risen its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Analysts await Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.04 per share. ABEV’s profit will be $798.99 million for 25.25 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Ambev S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14M and $41.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 964,770 shares to 403,400 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.