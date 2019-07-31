As Ambev Sa (ABEV) Stock Declined, Shareholder Vontobel Asset Management Decreased Its Stake; Hollencrest Securities Has Trimmed Its Holding in Amazon (AMZN) by $558,920

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 13.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 24.90 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 160.51M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $688.00 million, down from 185.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.31. About 13.37M shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has declined 28.95% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 14/03/2018 – AMBEV SAYS CCU DEAL APPROVED BY ARGENTINA REGULATOR; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Global Emerging Adds CCB, Exits SK Hynix, Cuts Ambev; 27/03/2018 – AMBEV S.A. GRANTS FAVORABLE OPINION FOR AROSUCO DEAL HOLDER OK; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ambev S.A. Ratings With Stable Outlook

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Inc (AMZN) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 314 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,095 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.20M, down from 9,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Amazon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $934.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $10.3 during the last trading session, reaching $1888.23. About 1.35M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – Amazon is bringing free Whole Foods delivery to Prime members in San Francisco and Atlanta The delivery partnership is picking up steam; 26/04/2018 – EU strikes deal forcing Netflix, Amazon to fund European content; 17/04/2018 – LG Smart Appliances Now Work With Both Amazon Alexa And The Google Assistant; 05/04/2018 – Cramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 09/05/2018 – Walmart has confirmed it is buying a majority stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion A new chapter begins in its rivalry with Amazon; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Despite Trump’s repeated criticism of Amazon and Washington Post, Jeff Bezos has remained silent; sources say it; 18/04/2018 – US News: Walmart Dominates Amazon in Household Spending; 24/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Best Buy Spending to Fight Amazon; 15/03/2018 – In the Age of Amazon, Toys `R’ Us and Other Bankruptcies Test Private Equity’s Playbook; 02/04/2018 – Trump hits Amazon yet again Monday: Claims post office losing ‘a fortune’ and other retailers pay more in taxes

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/29/2019: CTB, AMZN, UBER, IPIC, WMT, DIS, MCD, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Alibaba Stock Makes Even More Sense to Buy Today – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Consumer Cyclical ETF Hitting On All Cylinders – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Rapid Reaction: Apple Is Still A ‘Cash Machine’ And A ‘Whole Ecosystem Story’ – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $762.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond (AGG) by 4,021 shares to 44,886 shares, valued at $4.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks stated it has 0.86% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). West Oak Limited Company holds 1,450 shares or 1.61% of its portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na has 7,639 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Essex Finance Service Inc reported 4,284 shares. Smith Salley & Assocs invested in 6,029 shares. Axiom Intll Limited Co De owns 57,527 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP has invested 5.79% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Windward Management Ca reported 6.4% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amer Economic Planning Group Adv stated it has 0.37% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.53% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Winfield Associate Incorporated holds 6,500 shares. Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.33% stake. Palladium Prns Ltd Liability Corp reported 700 shares. Green Valley Invsts holds 12.66% or 139,253 shares. Stephens Invest Mngmt Grp Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 75.29 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19 billion and $12.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4,883 shares to 173,228 shares, valued at $46.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 8,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB).